Nets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets could make a push for a semifinal appearance at Summer League, as they’ve both gone 2-1 through three games heading into a matinee matchup on Thursday.

The Nets and lottery pick Mikel Brown Jr. blew out the Sacramento Kings earlier this week, and it was actually last year’s top-10 pick – Egor Demin – who led the way with 22 points.

Houston also picked up a massive win on Tuesday, allowing just 64 points in a 26-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Rookie guard Bruce Thornton has been a major bright spot for the Rockets, who had three starters in double-figures in Tuesday’s win.

This should be an exciting Summer League showdown, and oddsmakers have set the Nets as slight favorites. While betting on Summer League is extremely tough since teams aren’t playing typical rotations and are focused on development, the odds do give us some insight into the perception around these young cores.

Let’s break down a player to watch and my lean for Thursday’s contest.

Nets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets -2.5 (-105)

Rockets +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Nets: -135

Rockets: +114

Total

179.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Nets vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

Nets record: 2-1

Rockets record: 2-1

Nets vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Rockets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Nets vs. Rockets Key Player to Watch

Bruce Thornton, Guard, Rockets

Second-round pick Bruce Thornton has put together some big games in Las Vegas, scoring 27 points in a win over Denver while averaging over 20 points per game across three appearances.

Bruce Thornton has impressed in Summer League for the Houston Rockets



20.7 PPG

4.3 APG

3.7 RPG

3.3 STL

1.7 TOV



A first-round talent who fell due to height and age concerns, but the exact right guy to take a chance on early in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/gmM1KDtMps — Alex Barutha 🏀 (@BaruthaAlex) July 15, 2026

The former Ohio State star can straight up score the ball, and now he’s going to get a solid test against a Brooklyn team that has a bunch of talent at the guard spot, including lottery picks Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr.

Demin has been great in Summer League for the Nets and may end up getting shut down, but Brooklyn also has a first-round pick from 2025 in Ben Saraf that should see minutes in this game.

Thornton’s offensive punch is something Houston could have used last season with Fred VanVleet out, and he seems to making a real impression in Las Vegas as a potential depth guard option.

Nets vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

There’s always a chance that the Nets could sit some of their top players in this game, but Brown and Demin have already gotten rest during this run in Las Vegas.

If the Nets play the majority of their top picks from the last two years, there’s no doubt that they’re the more talented team in this game.

As good as Houston has played, especially in the win over Philly, Brooklyn won both games that Brown and Demin played in by well over 20 points.

Pick: Nets Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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