Nets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
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The Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets could make a push for a semifinal appearance at Summer League, as they’ve both gone 2-1 through three games heading into a matinee matchup on Thursday.
The Nets and lottery pick Mikel Brown Jr. blew out the Sacramento Kings earlier this week, and it was actually last year’s top-10 pick – Egor Demin – who led the way with 22 points.
Houston also picked up a massive win on Tuesday, allowing just 64 points in a 26-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Rookie guard Bruce Thornton has been a major bright spot for the Rockets, who had three starters in double-figures in Tuesday’s win.
This should be an exciting Summer League showdown, and oddsmakers have set the Nets as slight favorites. While betting on Summer League is extremely tough since teams aren’t playing typical rotations and are focused on development, the odds do give us some insight into the perception around these young cores.
Let’s break down a player to watch and my lean for Thursday’s contest.
Nets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nets -2.5 (-105)
- Rockets +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Nets: -135
- Rockets: +114
Total
- 179.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Nets vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 16
- Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Nets record: 2-1
- Rockets record: 2-1
Nets vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nets vs. Rockets Key Player to Watch
Bruce Thornton, Guard, Rockets
Second-round pick Bruce Thornton has put together some big games in Las Vegas, scoring 27 points in a win over Denver while averaging over 20 points per game across three appearances.
The former Ohio State star can straight up score the ball, and now he’s going to get a solid test against a Brooklyn team that has a bunch of talent at the guard spot, including lottery picks Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr.
Demin has been great in Summer League for the Nets and may end up getting shut down, but Brooklyn also has a first-round pick from 2025 in Ben Saraf that should see minutes in this game.
Thornton’s offensive punch is something Houston could have used last season with Fred VanVleet out, and he seems to making a real impression in Las Vegas as a potential depth guard option.
Nets vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
There’s always a chance that the Nets could sit some of their top players in this game, but Brown and Demin have already gotten rest during this run in Las Vegas.
If the Nets play the majority of their top picks from the last two years, there’s no doubt that they’re the more talented team in this game.
As good as Houston has played, especially in the win over Philly, Brooklyn won both games that Brown and Demin played in by well over 20 points.
Pick: Nets Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.