Ken Griffey Jr.'s Nike Sneakers Drop in Special-Edition Colorway

No matter how many years go by, MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. will always be beloved by baseball fans. His silky smooth swing and legendary Nike sneakers transcended the Pacific Northwest to make him one of the most famous athletes of the 1990s. Fast forward decades later, and we still closely follow his retro sneaker releases.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 has returned in colorways inspired by the Seattle Mariners uniforms (both blue/yellow and teal/navy). Now, the silhouette is dropping in a special-edition colorway honoring the 2026 HBCU Swingman Classic. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated kicks.

Release Information

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "HBCU Swingman Classic" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "HBCU Swingman Classic" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 10. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $180 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

It is a special-edition colorway, so the quantities will probably be released in limited quantities. Fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"HBCU Swingman Classic" Details

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "HBCU Swingman Classic" colorway. | Nike

The "HBCU Swingman Classic" colorway features a Midnight Navy upper with wavy Summit White side panels. A complementary contrast of Fresh Water and Team Gold nod the Mariners and the HBCU Swingman Classic.

Details like "Hall of Fame Class of 2016" appear on the tongue with Midnight Navy serving as a salute to the navy suit Griffey wore the night he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. The bold Nike wordmark and Swoosh logos appear throughout the shoe. Plus, Griffey's No. 24 appears on the ankle strap.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Design

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "HBCU Swingman Classic" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 was once a cutting-edge trainer designed for performing at a high level on the field and in the weight room. It is no longer considered a performance model, but the sneakers are comfortable enough to wear to the ballpark.

Its synthetic leather combined with textile delivers a heritage design. The hook-and-loop strap across the ankle provides a secure fit. Underfoot, the Max Air in the forefoot and heel cushions every step.

Ken Griffey Jr. x Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "HBCU Swingman Classic" colorway. | Nike

Griffey was a Nike athlete throughout his entire legendary career, and remains the most recognizable baseball player in the brand's rich history. The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 debuted in 1996 and stood out in the golden era of sneakers.

Griffey's passion for sharing the sport and improving access inspired the HBCU Swingman Classic. Now is a chance for fans to celebrate the event with a rare pair of sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from MLB and beyond.