Nike's Shoes That Massage Your Feet Are 22% Off for the Holidays

The Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot instantly took on legendary status in the footwear world when LeBron James debuted the revolutionary warm-up and recovery boot at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

This past spring, the high-top shoe was finally released to the public so athletes (according to Nike, everyone is an athlete) can enjoy cutting-edge technology that accelerates warm-up and recovery, helping them perform at their best throughout training and competition.

Unfortunately, the steep $899 price tag was a barrier that many shoppers could not afford. However, holiday shoppers will be able to buy the athlete-approved shoes at a significant discount for the next three weeks.

The Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot officially launched on May 17, 2025. The retail price of $899 is currently marked down by $200 (22%) to $699 in adult sizes at Nike and Hyperice. The Hyperboot is HSA/FSA eligible as well.

Unfortunately, the discounted price will not last long. The holiday promotion runs from today, November 10, through Monday, December 1.

According to Hyperice, the gift is perfect for family members, athletes, wellness enthusiasts, tech lovers, frequent travelers, weekend warriors, coaches or trainers, those recovering from surgery, and so many more.

After wearing the shoes, athletes say their feet and ankles feel freer and lighter. That means they feel like they have already completed their warm-up before actually starting their usual routine.

How it Works

The Nike x Hyperice boot is a wearable, mobile high-top shoe that delivers heat and dynamic air-compression massage on demand for athletes' feet and ankles.

The shoe features a dual-air Normatec bladder system bonded to warming elements that evenly distribute heat throughout the entire upper. This combination drives heat deep into the muscle and tissue in the foot and ankle, helping athletes move, perform and recover naturally much faster.

Athletes can synchronize the heat and compression of both shoes with the press of a button, or choose to run the left and right shoes individually, selecting from three distinct levels of compression and heat powered by a battery pack in each shoe's insole.

Users can adjust the heat temperatures: Level 1 is 111°F (44°C), Level 2 is 118°F (48°C), and Level 3 is 125°F (52°C). Additionally, the Normatec compression levels are Level 1 is 50 mmHg, Level 2 is 130 mmHg, and Level 3 is 210 mmHg. The battery life is 1–1.5 hours on max heat/compression.

Athlete Approved

"The Hyperboot represents everything I look for in my preparation: cutting-edge technology that delivers real results," said Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

"I'm meticulous about incorporating the latest innovations into my training, and the way this device combines precise heat and compression technology has taken my warm-up to new heights. The most important ability to have as an athlete is availability, and the Hyperboot is an integral part of my routine. It's the first piece of tech I reach for before hitting the field — a true game-changer in how I prepare my body to compete."

"I was fortunate to be one of the first athletes to test the Hyperboot, and I can honestly say that I was immediately impressed," said Olympic track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson.

"I felt the difference right away — especially the impact on my training. While wearing the Hyperboot, I am able to start warming up and recovering while still being mobile. This is a huge benefit while traveling and being on the go. As a sprinter, every millisecond matters, so having my feet and ankles already activated truly helps me prepare to perform at my best."

