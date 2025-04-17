Nike & Hyperice Unveil the Hyperboot: A Breakthrough in Recovery Footwear
First appearing at the 2024 Paris Olympics on the feet of LeBron James, Nike and Hyperice have now officially revealed photos and information regarding their highly-anticipated Hyperboot collaboration.
Arriving in the US on May 17, the $899 Hyperboot is a complete game-changer for the athlete warm-up and recovery process.
The laceless high-top shoe features heat and Normatec air-compression massage capabilities that allow athletes to enhance their training and performance while still being able to be mobile.
According to Nike, the Hyperboot includes a system of "dual-air bladders" that deliver compression patterns and are bonded to thermally efficient heating elements that evenly distribute heat throughout the shoe’s entire upper.
This combination - made possible by Hyperice’s Normatec line and HyperHeat technology - was created to place heat deep into the muscle and tissue in the foot and ankle, helping athletes move, perform, and recover more efficiently.
Athletes who have been a part of the testing process have shared that their feet and ankles feel "freer and lighter" as if they’ve already completed their warm-up before actually starting their usual routine.
“I was fortunate to be one of the first athletes to test the Hyperboot, and I can honestly say that I was immediately impressed,” said Olympic track star Sha’Carri Richardson. “I felt the difference right away - especially the impact on my training."
"While wearing the Hyperboot, I am able to start warming up and recovering while still being mobile," Richardson continued.
"This is a huge benefit while traveling and being on the go. As a sprinter, every millisecond matters, so having my feet and ankles already activated truly helps me prepare to perform at my best.”
Athletes using the Hyperboot can easily sync their shoes and choose from three levels of compression and heat, plus connect to the Hyperice mobile app to personalize their experience.
“The Hyperboot represents everything I look for in my preparation: cutting-edge technology that delivers real results,” added NFL Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders.
“I’m meticulous about incorporating the latest innovations into my training, and the way this device combines precise heat and compression technology has taken my warm-up to new heights," Daniels said.
"The most important ability to have as an athlete is availability, and the Hyperboot is an integral part of my routine. It’s the first piece of tech I reach for before hitting the field - a true game-changer in how I prepare my body to compete.”
The Hyperboot drops in the US on May 17 for $899 at nike.com, hyperice.com and select Nike and Hyperice retail partners, expanding globally later this year.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the training and recovery world and beyond.
