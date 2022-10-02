Nike Selling Kyrie Irving's Shoes at Deep Discount

It has been a tumultuous past few years for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. The perennial NBA All-Star has become a lightning rod for controversy, which has overshadowed his tremendous talents.

One of the many negative headlines Irving's had to deal with is his pending breakup with Nike. In May, ESPN reported that Nike is unlikely to extend Irving's signature shoe deal beyond the 2022-23 NBA season.

Earlier this summer, Irving debuted his 9th signature shoe, which he is calling the Nike Kyrie 8. Additionally, he teased a release date of Nov. 11, 2022. None of this information has been confirmed by Nike. However, the world's leader in sportswear is already slashing prices on Irving's newest shoes.

Nike Kyrie Infinity

View of the Nike Kyrie Infinity. © Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Irving's eighth signature shoe, the Nike Kyrie Infinity, got off to a rocky start. In August 2021, the outspoken star trashed the shoes online and accused Nike of leaving him out of the design process.

Of course, Irving would go on to wear the Nike Kyrie Infinity on the court last season. The shoes were originally released in late 2021 for $130. However, Nike is now placing all of the shoes on a deep discount.

The Nike Kyrie Infinity is on sale for anywhere between 14%-50% off the retail price on Nike's website. The shoe sizes and colorways may vary, but fans should have no trouble finding a pair of excellent performance basketball shoes for less than the retail price.

Nike Kyrie Low 5

View of the Nike Kyrie Low 5. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to wearing the Nike Kyrie Infinity last season, Irving wore several colorways of the low-top version of his signature line. Luckily for fans, the Nike Kyrie Low 5 is also being sold at a discount.

After releasing in Spring 2022 at $120, the Nike Kyrie Low 5 is now being sold for anywhere between 14%-22% off in all but one colorway online. It is hard to beat that deal for relatively new hoop shoes.

With the launch of Irving's final sneaker with Nike coming up soon, fans can expect prices of last year's models to drop even more in the near future. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

