Nike Unveils Devin Booker's 3rd Signature Shoe

During last night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker debuted the Nike Book 3. We expected Nike to announce the launch of Booker's third signature basketball shoe soon, but naturally, it came with some surprises.

There are plenty of reasons for hoopers and fans to be excited: improved performance technology, a sleek silhouette, and fire colorways. However, the wait for launch day will only make the anticipation grow. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Book 3.

Nike Book 3 Inspiration

The Fragment x Nike Book 3. | Nike

Booker's signature line is one of the few, if not the only, performance basketball shoes that can easily be worn off the court. That continues with the Nike Book 3. Built at the intersection of performance and style, the new chapter offers major advancements.

The Nike Book 3 is created for players who prioritize responsiveness, movement and court feel. It balances a new, athlete-curated performance system with the classic, wearable design language that’s become central to the Nike Book line.

Performance Tech Upgrades

The Nike Book 3 "Pink Rattlesnake" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs are highlighted by a new forefoot Zoom Strobel implementation that places responsive cushioning directly underfoot. This adds more Zoom and reinforces a low-to-the-ground court feel. Meanwhile, a Cushlon 3.0 midsole balances standout responsiveness with all-game comfort.

The TPU shank adds support and stability for rapid changes in direction. Lastly, a modernized herringbone traction pattern helps players command the court in confidence. The design moves away from some of the more experimental molded constructions, with a predominantly mesh construction and varied overlay executions for a modern, wearable look.

Booker's Insights

Devin Booker on the Nike Book 3. | Nike

Booker tested multiple cushioning and Zoom setups during development before landing on the combination that best matched his preferred ride. Nike engineers applied those insights to create a responsive, flexible, and stable silhouette that serves today’s positionless hooper in style.

"Every Book starts with how I want to feel on the court, and the Book 3 takes that experience to another level," says Booker. "We spent a lot of time getting the fit and performance right, then built a clean, timeless design that reflects what's important to me off the court, ending up with a shoe that feels true to me and is easy to wear every day."

Launch Information

The Nike Book 3. | Nike

Here is the disheartening news. The Nike Book 3 and accompanying apparel collection will not launch until spring 2027. Shoppers will be able to buy the collection at nike.com and select retail locations.

The "Sun" launch colorway continues Booker's history of opening each signature model in orange. Two other colorways previewed are the "Pink Rattlesnake" and a Fragment collaboration.

Phoenix Inspiration

Devin Booker on the Nike Book 3 "Sun" colorway. | Nike

Fans who follow Booker's signature line know that he loves to pay homage to others with his sneakers. That includes everything from former players, iconic movies, retro sneakers, classic cars, national parks, and even rare McDonald's locations. Once again, he's starting this new chapter with a tribute to Phoenix.

"Phoenix is a big part of who I am, so I wanted my first Book 3 to reflect the city in a real way," says Booker. "The colors, materials and details are inspired by the Arizona landscape and the energy of Phoenix, and the shoe has a clean, timeless design that moves naturally from the court to everyday life. It's the best Book yet."

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