Devin Booker Debuts the Nike Book 3

For the second consecutive year, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker debuted a new signature sneaker before an NBA game. Before Sunday evening's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Booker took the court for warm-ups in the Nike Book 3.

It was a pleasant surprise for fans, as Booker didn't provide any heads-up. He often teases new sneakers on his Instagram story, as he did with the Nike Book 2 "Mag" colorway last week. Below is a first look and breakdown of what we know about the unreleased hoop shoes.

Nike Book 3 "Twilight"

The official Suns social media accounts were the first to officially report the news, complete with detailed images. At first glance, the silhouette looks like a natural evolution of Booker's signature line. However, the all-black colorway does make it more challenging to analyze the shoe.

Speaking of the all-black design, it is called the "Twilight" colorway and is expected to be released in the future. Other notable details include "Book" branding on the tongues, Nike Swooshes on the sides, and "Chapter III" on the heels.

Design Details

The materials for the Nike Book 3 appear much different than those used in its predecessor. The Nike Book 2 had a mesh and molded synthetic upper. This shoe appears to use a more breathable, textile material.

All of Booker's previous shoes contain nods to previous Nike models, so we should know more about the inspiration when the brand officially announces the shoe soon. We are also eager to learn more about the tech specs used in the Nike Book 3. Booker's sneakers are known for their exciting collaborations, but they also perform at a high level on the hardwood.

Expected Launch Information

There is no release information for the Nike Book 3 at this time, but that is sure to change soon. It is safe to assume Nike will launch Booker's third signature sneaker in early 2027. Some sneaker outlets have speculated that the retail price will range from $144 to $ 155 in adult sizes, depending on the colorway.

In the meantime, fans can shop Booker's signature footwear and apparel collection at Nike.com. Some styles are already discounted online, with more price cuts on the way as we get closer to the Nike Book 3 launch.

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