Devin Booker Goes Back to the Future With Nike Book 2 "Mag"

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has one of the most underrated signature sneaker lines in the NBA. There are only two installments so far, but Booker's approach sets him apart from the field. He uses his kicks to pay homage to retro shoes, classic cars, and other cultural touchstones.

Each of Booker's shoes has started off slow with understated colorways, only to get incredibly creative with more time. Last night was another example of Booker executing his vision to perfection. Booker debuted the Nike Book 2 "Mag" colorway. Below is a detailed breakdown of everything fans must know.

Devin Booker Goes Back to the Future

GREAT SCOTT: Devin Booker teases a Nike Mag-inspired Book 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/PmF60dEePN — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) November 13, 2026

Before scoring a game-high 30 points in a 101-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Booker teased the Nike Book 2 "Mag" colorway on his Instagram story. First, a detailed look at the incredible details on the shoe. Second, a funny parody of himself portraying Marty McFly in Back to the Future Part II.

The fictional sneakers became famous in the 1989 film before coming to life. The Nike Mag "Back to the Future" dropped in extremely limited numbers in 2011 and 2016, with the second version featuring the power-lacing system.

Nike Book 2 "Mag"

The Nike Book 2 "Mag" colorway is a pretty accurate recreation of the iconic shoe. It features a White-Pale Blue upper atop a Jetstream midsole. Dusty Cactus outlines the white Nike Swoosh logo, appears in a splattered graphic on the midsole, and covers the outsole.

Three mini-Swooshes are stacked on the heel in green, yellow, and red. Meanwhile, Booker's branding appears on the tongues and heels. Lastly, a pair of white laces add a clean finishing touch. There is no automatic-lacing system, but Booker's shoes might be better than the original.

Shopping Information

Devin Booker debuts the Nike Book 2 "Mag" https://t.co/k9V79Bvf4C pic.twitter.com/xm88hzosvK — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) November 13, 2026

The question everyone is asking is: Will these sneakers be released? Currently, there is no indication that they will hit shelves. Plus, Booker has debuted countless incredible player-exclusive colorways that turned out to be one-off designs.

However, we don't want to give up hope, as Booker and Nike have pleasantly surprised us with some releases as well. That includes collaborations with McDonald's, Chevy, and Detroit sports teams. In the meantime, online shoppers can shop general-release colorways of the Nike Book 2 at Nike and select retailers.

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