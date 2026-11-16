Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Nets)

Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James played in the front end of a back-to-back on Sunday, helping guide the team to a win over the Indiana Pacers.

The 76ers have been limiting James and Joel Embiid during back-to-backs this season, and Embiid sat out the front end of this back-to-back against Indiana. Now, the Sixers hit the road to play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, and it seems possible that James could miss the game.

So far in the 2026-27 campaign, the four-time champion has missed three games, and he has not played in both ends of either of Philly's first two back-to-backs. So, it's likely that he'll end up on the injury report for Monday's game.

It's also worth noting that James appeared to get banged up a little on Sunday, coming down hard on his left wrist near the end of the first half.

LeBron James came down hard on his left wrist, but he seems to be OK after some pain pic.twitter.com/rCWmDUqZYM — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 15, 2026

He stayed in the game to finish with 15 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists for the Sixers in a seven-point victory. Overall this season, James is averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 22.5 percent from 3. The jumper has not come along yet, but James is doing all the little things for this star-studded Philly roster.

The Sixers technically don't have to release an injury report until later in the day, but they are just 5.5-point favorites on the road and oddsmakers at DraftKings have not listed prop lines for James. That's a sign that they expect him to sit out Monday's matchup.

Here's a look at my favorite prop for the Sixers with James likely taking the night off.

Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Nets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (+102)

This seasn, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is shooting 37.0 percent from beyond the arc, and he had a major game against the Pacers, going 5-for-10 from 3 on his way to a 27-point game.

Monday's matchup is a good one for Maxey, who should once again handle a major offensive workload now that James is likely out. The star guard has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in eight of his 14 games this season, including three of his last four.

The Nets currently rank 23rd in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 18th in opponent 3-point percentage, which is a great sign for Philly's offense.

Maxey averaged three or more made 3-pointers in each of his last three completed seasons, so while his attempts are down with the Sixers adding James and Jaylen Brown, he's still more than capable of clearing this line.

At plus money, Maxey is worth a shot on Monday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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