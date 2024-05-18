Nike Unveils Sabrina Ionescu's Second Signature Sneaker
The WNBA season tipped off this week, and there was no shortage of sneaker stories. However, the most exciting headline comes today, courtesy of Nike and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.
On Saturday morning, Ionescu officially unveiled her second signature sneaker - the Nike Sabrina 2. The second installment of Ionescu's signature line looks to build on the success and popularity of the first model.
The Nike Sabrina 2 signature collection features a new shoe and a suite of lifestyle apparel designed to serve all who love the game. The basketball shoes and apparel are scheduled to launch on Friday, June 28. Online shoppers will be able to purchase the sneakers and gear on the Nike website and at select retailers.
The Nike Sabrina 2 takes a quick step forward by shedding 28 grams of weight without sacrificing support, stability, or comfort. The performance model is built for players who want to accelerate and cut with quickness.
The Nike Sabrina 2 offers a precise blend of softness and stability, featuring a plush Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole — seen for the first time in a Nike basketball shoe — contained within a firmer Cushlon foam carrier.
Additionally, the Nike Zoom Air unit in the forefoot helps provide energy return and responsiveness. Meanwhile, an updated band system wraps around the midfoot to provide a glove-like fit that helps the foot stay secure.
The foundation of the shoe is provided by the rubber outsole, featuring a new "S"-inspired herringbone pattern that provides multidirectional traction for quick cuts.
Ionescu worked closely with the design team to infuse the sneaker with personal details. Athletes and fans will notice the "S" frame that wraps around the upper, which is complemented by intricate stitching and embroidery patterns that nod to Ionescu's initials and number.
A vertically slanted Swoosh strikes through the stitchwork on the medial side of the shoe, resembling shattered glass from the ceilings Sabrina continues to break. Select colorways will feature mirror-finished Swooshes, an affirmation from Sabrina to the next generation to see themselves in the shoe, which will be available in grade-school sizing.
The NBA Playoffs are in full force, but the entire sneaker community is rightfully focused on the start of the WNBA season. It is sure to be another exciting season for Ionescu and the rest of the league. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from around the sports world.
