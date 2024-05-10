Nikola Jokic Has Subtly Worn SpongeBob-Inspired Sneakers
Thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets have their back up against the wall in the Western Conference Playoffs. Two more losses and the reigning NBA Champions are going home early this spring.
However, it still is not time to worry. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is unflappable. The stress of an early playoff exit and the criticism accompanied with it are unlikely to faze Jokic.
While Jokic is reserved and lets his game do the talking, the big man's sneakers have made a loud statement throughout his MVP season. Social media users have recently caught on to a trend in colorways worn by Jokic.
Jokic has worn his first signature sneaker - the 361 Big3 High in multiple colorways inspired by the animated kid's television show SpongeBob SquarePants. Who would have guessed Jokic was a SpongeBob fan?
Jokic is a father to a young child, so maybe he has watched lots of cartoons. Or perhaps he is truly a Millennial and watched the show himself. Either way, the colorways pop off Jokic's debut hoop shoe.
Fans can find the low-cut version of Jokic's signature sneakers in multiple colorways on the KICKS CREW website and app. Jokic spent his entire career with Nike before signing a signature deal with the Chinese brand 361 in December 2023. Jokic's teammate, Aaron Gordon, also has a signature sneaker deal with 361.
Hopefully, basketball fans and the sneaker community are treated to a nice, long playoff series between the Nuggets and Timberwolves. We are eager to see what else the upstart brand has to offer on basketball's biggest stage.
