Old School Style: The 10 Best Retro Shoes for Fall 2025
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
Even if the weather does not feel like it throughout parts of the country, fall is here. That means it is time to put away the brightly-colored kicks until spring and step into something more comfortable.
Luckily for sneakerheads, old-school sporty shoes are back in style for the cooler months. Low-cut, neutral tones, and comfortable silhouettes are the best way to look good and feel even better when temperatures finally cool off.
Below is Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's rankings for the ten best casual sneakers of fall 2025.
10. Air Jordan 3
Why We Love It: Michael Jordan's third signature sneaker transcended the basketball court to become a staple in the rotation of sneakerheads worldwide. Its timeless silhouette and premium materials make it perfect for fall.
How To Buy It: The Air Jordan 3 usually sells out quickly in its most popular colorways. However, online shoppers can choose from multiple styles in full-family sizing ($90-$205) at Dick's Sporting Goods.
9. Nike Court Shot
Why We Love It: Nike brought back this iconic silhouette at the perfect time. Its low-profile and minimalist design is ideal for any occasion. The synthetic leather upper, stitching, and texture create an elevated look.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from 12 colorways of the Nike Court Shot for $44-$80 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
8. New Balance 9060
Why We Love It: This casual silhouette draws upon New Balance's rich history of Y2K-era running shoes. Only it features a more premium touch with materials and luxurious step-in comfort.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from 21 colorways of the New Balance 9060 with prices raging from $100-$160 in adult sizes at JDSports.com.
7. Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Why We Love It: A new generation of sneakerheads has readopted shoes from the early 2000s. This old-school Nike runner combines breathable and durable materials, standing ready for the rigors of your day, while Zoom Air cushioning delivers a smooth ride.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from over a dozen colorways of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 in full-family sizing ($80-$170) at Nike.com.
6. PUMA Palermo
Why We Love It: Soccer style, especially when it comes to footwear, is hotter than ever. This timeless silhouette captures PUMA's rich history in the sport, while offering a classy ride thanks to its materials and design.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from five colorways of the PUMA Palermo in adult sizing ($80-$100) at JDSports.com.
5. On THE ROGER Advantage
Why We Love It: Who knew that Roger Federer would be more influential in the footwear industry after his retirement from tennis? Since partnering with On, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has lent his name to several classy shoes, none better than this model.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from nine colorways of the On THE ROGER Advantage in adult sizing ($150-$160) at Dick's Sporting Goods.
4. Nike Dunk Low
Why We Love It: The Nike Dunk Low achieved greatness on college basketball courts in the 1980s and has never gone away. The old-school hoop shoe enjoyed a strong comeback earlier this decade and remains popular thanks to its design and comfort.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from over ten colorways of the Nike Dunk Low in full-family sizing ($73-$120) at Nike.com.
3. adidas Samba
Why We Love It: Born on the soccer pitch, this timeless silhouette has become a giant in the sneaker world. The premium leather, suede overlays, and captivating accents create the quintessentially classic adidas look.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from over 30 colorways of the adidas Samba in full-family sizing ($55-$100) at JDSports.com.
2. Air Jordan 1 Low
Why We Love It: Michael Jordan's first signature basketball shoe has been celebrating its 40th birthday this year, serving as a reminder of its timeless appeal. The legendary low-cut version of the shoe is ideal for fall.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low in full-family sizing ($70-$120) at Nike.com.
1. adidas Spezial
Why We Love It: The adidas Spezial shoes, launched in 1979 for handball athletes, became unstoppable in the footwear industry. All the rich design elements, from the suede upper to the T-shaped toe box, remain true to the original. The vibrant modern color combinations make it the best option this fall.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from over 20 colorways of the adidas Samba in full-family sizing ($72-$110) at Dick's Sporting Goods.