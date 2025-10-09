Olympic Star Sydney McLaughlin Reveals the Best Running Shoe Brand
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is an American track and field icon. She just won two gold medals at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, and before that, it was two more gold medals in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. McLaughlin-Levrone has a trophy case few athletes can match.
When it comes to running footwear, fans trust the opinions of runners the most. In a recent video interview with Complex, McLaughlin-Levrone did not mince words about which running shoe brand is the best in the world.
Sporting a pair of casual New Balance sneakers, McLaughlin-Levrone was asked what made New Balance the best running brand.
"Quality," McLaughlin-Levrone quickly replied. "The quality of the product, for me, is everything. When your feet are your life as a runner, you want something that you can depend on. You want something that you know is going to help you get the job done."
The 26-year-old referenced her lower-body injuries in the past, "And I think for me, I always had feet issues in the past. New Balance is by far the best quality running shoe that there is."
She also spoke highly of the company's dedication to innovation and athletes, "And so, the technology is always being innovated. They're always coming up with new and improved product to help you be the best runner possible. And I think it shows.
And I think they're a brand that really stands on their values, and I always feel supported by them in every sense of the word," concluded McLaughlin-Levrone.
McLaughlin-Levrone signed a multi-year endorsement contract with New Balance in October 2018. After almost three successful years, the two teammates partnered on the New Balance x Sydney Signature Collection in August 2021.
McLaughlin-Levrone's New Balance footwear and apparel collection showcases her evolution from a young track athlete to an international star. Athletes and fans can shop her signature apparel on the New Balance website.
McLaughlin-Levrone has also teamed up with New Balance on three footwear collaborations: the Syd Collection FuelCell Rebel v4 running shoe, the Syd Collection FuelCell SuperComp MD-X v3 track spikes, and the Sydney McLaughlin Collection 9060 sneakers.
In addition to helping design performance and lifestyle gear, McLaughlin-Levrone has played a large role in New Balance's 'We Got Now' global marketing campaigns.
American sports audiences have seen her alongside Shohei Ohtani, Coco Gauff, Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey, Cameron Brink, and Bukayo Saka in the brand's ubiquitous commercials.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.