Jaylen Brown Unveils 3D-Printed Basketball Shoe Before Lakers Game

Most NBA fans are tuned into Friday night's rivalry game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. With so much attention, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown used the opportunity to unveil a 3D-printed basketball shoe he is testing with his performance brand, 741.

Brown entered the TD Garden tunnel carrying an early exploratory prototype of a first-phase 3D-printed concept for his independent brand 741, developed through rapid iteration using Zellerfeld.

According to 741, this is not a finished shoe or commercially positioned product. It is a prototype hinting at the beginning of a multi-stage research and development initiative led by 741, using 3D-printed construction as a tool to rethink how footwear evolves with the athlete.

3D-Printed Basketball Shoe Prototype

Jaylen Brown entered TD Garden holding 741 basketball shoes. | Andrew Ciggs

The prototype, internally referred to as V1, represents the earliest stage of an intensive performance-engineering program led by 741. Each version will evolve in real time as Brown and the 741 design team evaluate stability, structure, traction, responsiveness, and force-mapping possibilities.

"Performance footwear hasn't evolved fast enough for the way athletes move today," Brown said. "What we're exploring with 3D printing isn't about presenting a final product; it's about understanding what becomes possible when design can adapt directly to the athlete."

Tonight's moment marked the first public signal that 741 is now exploring how 3D-printed structures adapt more precisely to an athlete's movement and biomechanics.

741 V1

Jaylen Brown holds the 741 V1. | Andrew Ciggs

Geoff Deas and Sean O'Shea are leading the creative development. The veteran designers' influential work has included projects with Off-White, Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Anta.

Deas and O'Shea helped guide Kyrie Irving's landmark transition to ANTA, the duo now brings two decades of performance design expertise to 741's exploration of next-generation manufacturing and athlete-centered engineering.

741 CEO Que Gaskins, a 30-year industry pioneer known for shaping cultural moments with Allen Iverson, RBK (Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Pharrell), and Dwyane Wade's partnership with Li-Ning, underscored the significance of the project.

"With 3D printing, we want to push the boundaries of innovation at 741 and excel at the intersections of tech, performance, and culture," Gaskins said. "What we're developing with Jaylen and our design team represents a new frontier, one where athletes participate directly in the engineering process."

741 x Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown wears the 741 Rover "White Noise" colorway. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

In September 2024, Brown officially launched the performance brand, 741. As the founder, Brown retains full authorship and creative control over every product attached to his name, has long been outspoken about the need for innovation that evolves with the modern athlete.

The numbers 7, 4, and 1 represent awakening, discipline, and new beginnings - a thematic foundation that guides the brand's deliberate, experimental approach.

As testing and development continue, additional prototypes will follow. The V1 seen tonight signals the start of 741's exploration into performance footwear enabled by 3D printing and Zellerfeld's platform. Further updates will come as engineering and creative work evolve.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Perspective' is sitting on shelves.

The top 25 new basketball shoes of 2025.

Michael Jordan slammed modern signature sneaker logos.

Stephen Curry's Under Armour saga took a strange new turn.

Skechers launched Joel Embiid's signature basketball shoes.