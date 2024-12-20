Oregon Ducks Unveil Nike Kobe 6 Cleats for Rose Bowl
To the victor goes the spoils. The Oregon Ducks have dominated the college football season, so that means they get a first-round bye and an automatic spot in the Rose Bowl.
Even better, the Ducks will debut player-exclusive Nike Kobe 6 cleats. Earlier this fall, Nike turned Kobe Bryant's iconic sixth signature sneaker into a football cleat.
Nike dropped the "Grinch" colorway for the general public and designed a player-exclusive colorway for the USC Trojans in school colors. Not to be outdone, "Nike U" will make its own mark in Southern California.
Below is a detailed look and breakdown of Oregon's social media post debuting the Nike Kobe 6 "UO" player-exclusive colorway.
Of course, all eyes are on the first game of the 2024 College Football Playoff tonight. But Oregon is known for its eye-catching uniforms, stunts, and social media hype. So, naturally, the Ducks unveiled their upcoming Nike Kobe cleats to steal the spotlight.
Oregon's social media team shared three gorgeous pictures of the Nike Kobe 6 in the "UO" colorway. The model sports a white snakeskin-inspired upper and green Nike and Kobe logos accented by bright yellow.
Even the most provincial college football fans had to give it up for Oregon's undefeated uniform and footwear rotation. The Ducks never fail to deliver with their aesthetics for the big games. Oregon will host the winner of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2025.
Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear and apparel news from the sports world and beyond.