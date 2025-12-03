Chet Holmgren's New Nike Logo Sparks Gatorade Comparisons

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

There are plenty of perks to being NBA Champions. Look no further than the rapid ascension of Oklahoma City Thunder players in the footwear industry.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a signature Converse basketball shoe, Jalen Williams has multiple player-exclusive adidas Harden colorways, and Chet Holmgren just debuted his Nike logo.

Chet Holmgren's Nike Logo

Holmgren debuted his signature logo on a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike KD18. While players' new logos are usually polarizing and spark debate among fans, there seems to be a consensus that Holmgren's logo looks a lot like the Gatorade symbol.

Bleacher Report shared a detailed look at Holmgren's logo that features his initials atop the number 7. The orange logo drew immediate comparisons to Gatorade's lightning bolt.

Does this mean Holmgren is getting a signature sneaker with Nike? No, not anytime soon. We are still waiting on San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to get their debut hoop shoes.

Chet Holmgren's Nike KD18

Despite there not being a signature sneaker for Holmgren yet, a player-exclusive colorway of Kevin Durant's 18th signature Nike basketball shoe is a huge honor. According to the sneaker photographer Riccardo Mestre, Holmgren debuted the Nike KD18 in a woodland camo-inspired PE.

Holmgren's Nike KD18 "Camo" colorway will be released in Spring 2026 for $165 in adult sizes, according to Sole Retriever. In the meantime, online shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways of the Nike KD18 for $155 (before sales) at Nike.com.

However, it probably will not make Michael Jordan happy, as he just decried so many players getting a signature logo during last night's game on NBC. But then again, those are the perks of being a champion in the modern era of the NBA.

Fans can expect more exciting sneaker moments from Thunder players throughout the season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

