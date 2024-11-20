Nike Dunk Low "What the Duck Alternate" Honors Phil Knight
For years, the Oregon Ducks have taken the field while wearing the most polarizing uniforms in college football. Lovingly referred to as "Nike U," Oregon has greatly benefited from its most famous alum - Nike co-founder Phil Knight.
Knight can often be seen on the sidelines of games wearing his distinctive all-black outfits. Now, Knight is the muse for a limited-edition pair of Oregon-themed Nike Dunk Lows.
Division Street's Ducks of a Feather brand has partnered with GOAT on a limited edition Nike Dunk Low Triple Black Luxe "What the Duck Alternate" which will be available on the GOAT app for $325 in adult sizes.
The release is scheduled for November 28, during BF24, GOAT's annual Black Friday event. The Nike Dunk Low Triple Black Luxe "What the Duck Alternate" is a sleek, all-black sneaker designed as a nod to Nike co-founder Knight's iconic all-black wardrobe.
The sneaker features luxe materials such as high-quality leather, suede, and hints of reflective on textured fabrics. It includes subtle yet meaningful details, such as Knight's signature which adds a personal touch.
Additionally, all initiatives from Division Street's Ducks of a Feather brand, proceeds generated from the Nike Dunk Low Triple Black Luxe "What the Duck Alternate" will benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes.
Earlier this fall, the sneaker community was treated to the Nike Dunk Low in "What the Duck" home and away colorways. The Nike Dunk Low "What The Duck" Home and Away colorways feature vibrant designs celebrating the University of Oregon's rich uniform history, specifically their diverse and innovative uniforms over the past 25 years.
Those rare kicks carried a retail price of $275 in adult sizes and sold out quickly. They can now be found for over $400 in most sizes on sneaker resale websites.
Oregon is not only the best team in college football, but they have the best footwear and apparel in the sports world, thanks to Nike. Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from college football and beyond.