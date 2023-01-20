P.J. Tucker Wears Two Air Jordan 'Oregon Ducks' Colorways

Skip to main content

P.J. Tucker Shows Off 'Oregon Ducks' Air Jordans

Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker played in two pairs of Air Jordans designed for Oregon Ducks athletes.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NBA is a league that focuses more on footwear, on and off the court, than any other professional sport. Of all 400+ players in the association, P.J. Tucker has run away with the title of biggest sneakerhead. The veteran journeyman continues to surprise fans with what he wears every night on the court.

Tucker did not score any points during last night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers. However, Tucker still made headlines for wearing two pairs of Air Jordan sneakers in player-exclusive colorways designed for Oregon Ducks student-athletes.

Air Jordan 14

Tucker started the game in the Air Jordan 14. The 14th installment in Michael Jordan's legendary sneaker line launched on Halloween Day 1998. However, Jordan debuted the unreleased model several months earlier during the 1998 NBA Finals.

Ever since Jordan hit "the last shot" in the Air Jordan 14, the shoes have enjoyed unwavering popularity. Tucker's player-exclusive colorway featured a two-toned grey upper with green detailing and multiple nods to the Ducks athletic program.

Unfortunately for fans and sneakerheads, this version of the Air Jordan 14 will never release to the public. Chalk it up as a perk of being an elite athlete at one of the best schools in the country. Luckily, one pair of Air Jordan 14s is available in smaller sizes on Nike's website.

Air Jordan 13

View of white and green Air Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at P.J. Tucker's shoes.

In the second half of Thursday night's game, Tucker switched into a pair of Air Jordan 13s. The Air Jordan 13 was the first model released under the newly-formed Jordan Brand in November 1997. Earlier this fall, the shoe and the brand celebrated their 25th anniversary.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Air Jordan 13 colorway worn by Tucker featured a sail upper, a yellow outsole, and multiple nods to the Oregon Ducks throughout the shoe. Most notably, a green "O" logo and the Ducks emblem on the left ankle.

This is another player-exclusive shoe that will never hit shelves. The good news is two colorways of the Air Jordan 13 were recently restocked on Nike's website. Fans of the iconic basketball shoe can purchase a pair for $200 in adult sizes and $150 in big kids' sizes.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

Look: Nike KD 15 'Oregon Ducks'

Read: Nike Kobe 6 'Reverse Grinch' Dropping in 2023

Shop: Air Jordan 37 Low Out Now

In This Article (3)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
P.J. Tucker
P.J. Tucker

View of grey and green Air Jordan shoes.
News

P.J. Tucker Wears Two Air Jordan 'Oregon Ducks' Colorways

By Pat Benson
View of black Nike Kyrie shoes.
News

Kyrie Irving Writes "Moorish Liberation" on Shoes

By Pat Benson
View of red and black Nike Kobe shoes.
News

The Nike Kobe 6 'Reverse Grinch' is Releasing in 2023

By Pat Benson
View of white, lack, and red Air Jordan shoes.
News

The Air Jordan 37 Low Is Available Online

By Pat Benson
View of blue and white New Balance shoes.
News

First Look at the New Balance Fresh Foam BB

By Pat Benson
Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux warms up before a game.
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Player Trains in Nike Kobe Shoes

By Pat Benson
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic speaks with a referee.
News

Luka Doncic Makes Superstar Entrance to Mavericks Game

By Pat Benson
Damian Lillard signs a fan's shoe before a game.
News

Damian Lillard Offers the Blueprint for Star Athletes

By Pat Benson