P.J. Tucker Wears Two Air Jordan 'Oregon Ducks' Colorways

The NBA is a league that focuses more on footwear, on and off the court, than any other professional sport. Of all 400+ players in the association, P.J. Tucker has run away with the title of biggest sneakerhead. The veteran journeyman continues to surprise fans with what he wears every night on the court.

Tucker did not score any points during last night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers. However, Tucker still made headlines for wearing two pairs of Air Jordan sneakers in player-exclusive colorways designed for Oregon Ducks student-athletes.

Air Jordan 14

Tucker started the game in the Air Jordan 14. The 14th installment in Michael Jordan's legendary sneaker line launched on Halloween Day 1998. However, Jordan debuted the unreleased model several months earlier during the 1998 NBA Finals.

Ever since Jordan hit "the last shot" in the Air Jordan 14, the shoes have enjoyed unwavering popularity. Tucker's player-exclusive colorway featured a two-toned grey upper with green detailing and multiple nods to the Ducks athletic program.

Unfortunately for fans and sneakerheads, this version of the Air Jordan 14 will never release to the public. Chalk it up as a perk of being an elite athlete at one of the best schools in the country. Luckily, one pair of Air Jordan 14s is available in smaller sizes on Nike's website.

Air Jordan 13

In the second half of Thursday night's game, Tucker switched into a pair of Air Jordan 13s. The Air Jordan 13 was the first model released under the newly-formed Jordan Brand in November 1997. Earlier this fall, the shoe and the brand celebrated their 25th anniversary.

The Air Jordan 13 colorway worn by Tucker featured a sail upper, a yellow outsole, and multiple nods to the Oregon Ducks throughout the shoe. Most notably, a green "O" logo and the Ducks emblem on the left ankle.

This is another player-exclusive shoe that will never hit shelves. The good news is two colorways of the Air Jordan 13 were recently restocked on Nike's website. Fans of the iconic basketball shoe can purchase a pair for $200 in adult sizes and $150 in big kids' sizes.

