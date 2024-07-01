Paul George's Sneakers Teased His Move to Philadelphia 76ers
It did not take long for Paul George to find a new team in free agency. The 9x NBA All-Star quickly signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
George's move to the 76ers came shortly after the Los Angeles Clippers let it be known that the 34-year-old had informed the organization of his plans to leave.
However, George may have telegraphed his move months ago. During the Dallas Mavericks' dominant playoff series against the Clippers, George wore the Philadelphia-themed sneakers in his last game with the team.
Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks George wore during his final days with the Clippers.
During his last game with the Clippers, George wore the Nike Kobe 4 Protro in the "Philly" colorway. The Philadelphia-themed sneakers draw inspiration from Kobe Bryant's formative years in the City of Brotherly Love.
They may have also served as a subtle message of George's plans to leave Tinsel Town. To be fair, the "Philly" colorway sports a blue, white, and red design that also lends itself to the Clippers uniforms.
The Nike Kobe 4 "Philly" was originally released in 2009, with the Protro version launching in April 2024. The patriotic sneakers had a retail price of $190 but sold out quickly online. They now have an average resale price of $297 on StockX.
George had a popular sneaker line with Nike that ran from 2017 to 2022, spanning six signature models and multiple variations. In 2023, George confirmed the end of his signature line but said Nike planned to release retro versions of hoop shoes soon.
It looks like George's retro sneakers might need to be reimagined for 76ers-inspired colorways. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
