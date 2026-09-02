Penny Hardaway's Nike Foamposite "Phoenix Suns" Set for Return

Not many dates on the sneaker release calendar are more important than the annual NBA All-Star Weekend. With the Phoenix Suns hosting the 2027 festivities, fans already have high expectations due to the city's rich sneaker history.

From Charles Barkley to Penny Hardaway to Devin Booker, there is no shortage of iconic figures in the footwear world.

Hardaway's sneakers are popular in every team colorway throughout his career, especially the Suns. After months of rumors, the Nike Air Foamposite One "Phoenix Suns" is reportedly set to release during All-Star Weekend. Below is everything we know about the shoe's highly anticipated return.

Release Information

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Phoenix Suns" (2013) colorway. | GOAT

According to @zSneakerHeadz, the Nike Air Foamposite One "Phoenix Suns" colorway will be released on Friday, February 19, 2027. We are still months away from Nike officially announcing the release information, but eager fans can mark their calendars.

Currently, the Nike Air Foamposite One has a price range of $240-$250 in adult sizes at Nike. Additionally, the retro basketball shoes will drop on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The 2027 version of the colorway is not yet listed on any sneaker resale websites. Fans can find the original 2013 version at GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Phoenix Suns" (2013) colorway. | GOAT

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Phoenix Suns" has only dropped once before, in March 2013. It instantly became legendary among athletes and fans.

The 2027 version will remain true to the original. It features an Electro Purple foam shell upper with Black nubuck leather detailing. Hits of Total Orange complete the Suns theme.

Unlike the Air Foamposite Pro, the Air Foamposite One does not feature a large Nike Swoosh on the sides (it appears on the toe box). Meanwhile, Hardaway's signature "1 Cent" logo appears on the tongues, heels, and outsoles. The icy translucent rubber outsole provides the foundation of the legendary shoe.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Phoenix Suns" (2013) colorway. | GOAT

The Nike Air Foamposite One is no longer categorized as a performance model, but it is still capable of getting buckets on the court. Tech specs include full-length Nike Air Cushioning and a double-stacked Zoom Air unit.

The Foamposite upper and inner mesh sleeve mold to your foot, providing support during lateral movement.

The visible exposed Carbon Fiber plate offers torsional support and energy return. Lastly, the Herringbone pattern on the outsole adds durable traction on all court surfaces.

Penny Hardaway x Nike

Penny Hardaway with the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGO / Newscom World

Hardaway played for the Suns from 1999 to 2004 and debuted plenty of iconic sneakers. Many fans relate most to Hardaway's signature Nike sneaker line and the legendary "Lil Penny" that aired during his time with the Orlando Magic.

But we can't forget about his Phoenix era, and Nike won't let us at next year's NBA All-Star Game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.