Penny Hardaway's Nike Foamposites Are $70 Off Online

Long before he was the Memphis Tigers men's basketball coach, Penny Hardaway dominated the NBA and the sneaker industry. Powered by an electric play style and Nike marketing campaign, Hardaway was an essential figure in the golden era of basketball sneakers.

Hardaway was never able to win that elusive NBA championship with the Orlando Magic before ultimately bouncing around to the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat. The silver lining is that Hardaway wore several iconic colorways at each stop.

Much to the delight of old-school hoops fans, the Nike Air Foamposite One is back in a Heat-inspired design. Even better, it is significantly marked down online. Below is a detailed look at the discounted Nike Air Foamposite One "Cough Drop" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Cough Drop" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Cough Drop" colorway dropped in September 2025. The retro basketball shoes originally had a retail price of $240, but are marked down to $169.99 (29% off) at Foot Locker.

Frugal sneakerheads who really want to save money might be able to find their size of the kicks at an even lower price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Cough Drop" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Cough Drop" sports a Black upper and Varsity Red detailing. The Nike Swooshes and iconic 1 Cent logo remain true to the original releases.

The cult‑favorite colorway is nicknamed for its resemblance to cherry cough drops and has only hit shelves twice before: 2007 and 2010. The design closely mirrors the Heat uniforms from Hardaway's brief tenure with the team.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Cough Drop" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One is no longer categorized a performance model. Instead, it merges basketball performance with legendary off-court style. The silhouette retains the liquid look of the Foamposite upper and features the signature "1 Cent" logo.

The model features full-length Nike Air Cushioning provides lasting comfort, while the Foamposite upper molds to your foot, providing a secure, glove-like fit that supports lateral movement. Lastly, the Herringbone pattern on the outsole adds durable traction on court surfaces.

History

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Cough Drop" colorway. | Nike

Originally, the Nike Air Foamposite One was designated for Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen. Instead, the honor was passed on to Hardaway. Yet, Arizona Wildcats Mike Bibby was actually debuted the shoes on the court during the 1997 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is not part of Hardaway's signature sneaker line. However, the shoe is synonymous with the hoops legend's heyday in the late 1990s.

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