Penny Hardaway's Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Knicks" Drops Soon

The New York Knicks did more than snap a 53-year NBA Championship drought; they set off a summer of New York-inspired sneaker drops. Nike has capitalized on the Knicks' resurgence. They have dropped new and OG colorways of iconic sneakers, with one more grail scheduled to hit shelves before the start of the preseason.

Penny Hardaway is best known for his time with the Orlando Magic, but the legendary point guard played for four teams and debuted several player-exclusive colorways at each stop. For the first time ever, Hardaway's Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 is hitting shelves in Knicks colors.

Release Information

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 10. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $200 on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

While even the most iconic shoes are sitting on shelves these days, we don't think that will be the case with this release. Hardaway remains popular with fans, and his Knicks colorway should be well-received. Fans who miss the drop can find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

Hardaway's player-exclusive colorway sports a Black nubuck upper with Varsity Royal accents throughout the shoe. Meanwhile, hits of Safety Orange tie the color palette together in a Knicks theme.

All of the fan-favorite branding remains true to what Hardaway wore on the court in 2004. His signature 1 Cent logo appears on the heel, Nike Swooshes on the sides, and retro Nike branding on the tongues and heel counter.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

Most fans will rock the Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 casually, but the old-school shoe is still capable of getting buckets on the court. Its molded TPU heel counter provides stability and lockdown. Meanwhile, a lightweight Phylon midsole with Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel offers impact protection.

An exposed carbon fiber spring plate sits on the outsole, which features a mix of Herringbone and a triangular spike pattern. The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 was ahead of its time and a testament to the brand's innovation during that era.

Penny Hardaway x Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

Hardaway was more than a signature Nike athlete; he was one of the NBA's most marketable faces during the golden age of sneakers. Everyone remembers the Nike Penny line and the Lil Penny commercials voiced by Chris Rock, but Hardaway's sneaker legacy extends to the Nike Foamposite One and the Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4.

The Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" is the perfect release to cap off summer before the Knicks prepare to defend their championship. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.