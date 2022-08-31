Nike Raising Prices on Most Popular Shoe

Nike is reportedly raising the price of one of its most popular shoes. Multiple outlets have shared the news that Nike Dunk shoes will cost an extra $10 beginning next quarter.

Nike Dunks have been around since the 1980s. Like most fashion trends, the shoes have come full circle a few times. But the old-school kicks have been riding a seemingly-never ending wave of momentum for the past two years.

We often see NBA players wearing Nike Dunk Lows whenever they are not hooping. It is why we named the Nike Dunk Low one of NBA players' favorite shoes to wear off the court.

Nike SB Dunk Low 'Ben & Jerry's Chunky Dunky' Nike

BR Kicks pointed to a tweet that laid out the following price points for the Nike Dunk model. Dunk Lows will now cost $120. Dunk Highs will now cost $135. Dunk SE models will also increase by $10. However, the future pricing of SB models remains uncertain.

Anytime a company like Nike raises its prices for a popular model, it is important news for sneakerheads. However, it is often rare that fans of the classic shoes are able to purchase a pair at retail price.

After striking out on the Nike SNKRS app, consumers often have to pay resale prices on websites like eBay, GOAT, or StockX. But a $10 increase across the board impacts both buyers and re-sellers.

Fans of Nike Dunks can enjoy the current pricing before it reportedly goes up $10 next quarter. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news about performance and lifestyle models.

