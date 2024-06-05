PUMA Drops 2 New Road Racing Shoes for Long-Distance Runners
Deviate means to do things differently. To not accept normal standards. To challenge the status quo. Deviate inspires you to not just go beyond your boundaries, but to shatter them in emphatic style.
With the third iteration of Deviate, PUMA is redefining speed in a way the running scene is yet to experience, empowering runners to unlock new personal bests. Embodying PUMA's relentless pursuit of excellence in performance footwear, Deviate provides runners with the confidence to hit the road, making every second count.
This new offering sees Deviate served up in two distinct models: Deviate NITRO 3 – a premium everyday hero – and Deviate NITRO Elite 3 – an elite race day shoe that has already been making serious statements on the road.
PUMA Deviate NITRO 3
The Deviate NITRO 3 challenges runners to have the most successful training experience ever. It’s the everyday source of speed that runners can trust week after week, mile after mile. The shoe is engineered with even more of PUMA’s cutting-edge NITROFOAM technology to deliver supreme cushion and responsiveness, elevating the legacy of its award-winning predecessor.
The carbon fibre PWR Plate offers a smoother and more consistent source of speed, resulting in an explosive toe-off that propels runners beyond their normal limits, whilst PUMA’s unrivalled PUMAGRIP enables multi-surface traction in even the most testing conditions.
A lightweight engineered mesh upper features strategically placed PWR Tape to provide support in high stress areas, with a padded collar offering additional comfort and fit. Lighter than ever, the Deviate NITRO 3 continues to grow closer to its race day counterpart.
The performance running shoes weight 265g (UK8) and have a stack height of 29mm-39mm. Online shoppers can purchase the PUMA Deviate NITRO 3 for $160 in adult sizes on July 1 on the PUMA website, PUMA stores, and select retailers.
PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3
Bringing the speed, Deviate NITRO Elite 3 is PUMA’s lightest ever race day shoe, designed for runners on the PB pursuit.
Reserved for those who want to standout and make a statement, Deviate NITRO™ Elite 3 features more of PUMA’s innovative NITROFOAM™ Elite – the elite version of its advanced nitrogen-infused foam technology – that gives runners superior energy return, whilst an improved, stiffer carbon fibre PWR Plate increases propulsion and allows wearers to unlock maximum speed.
The mono-mesh upper enhances breathability and is reinforced with PWR Tape in prominent stress areas, underpinned by best-in-class PUMAGRIP that ensures multi-surface traction whatever the raceday conditions.
Weighing in at just 194g (UK8), Deviate NITRO™ Elite 3 is now one of the lightest race day shoes on the market and is destined to propel you to your PB. Online shoppers can purchase the PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 for $230 in adult sizes on July 1 on the PUMA website, PUMA stores, and select retailers.
The Deviate NITRO Elite 3 prototype colorway – as worn by PUMA athletes Fiona O’Keeffe and Dakotah Lindwurm – will be released in limited numbers on June 17 on PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app and selected retailers.
