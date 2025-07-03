The PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 is "Ultimate Tool" for Basketball Players
Following up on the popular All-Pro NITRO, PUMA Hoops has announced the release of the All-Pro NITRO 2, the latest cutting-edge performance basketball shoe.
A successor to the PUMA Clyde and using the most advanced PUMA Hoops technology, this "state-of-the-art footwear is designed to empower athletes to reach new heights on the court and play like a pro" to take basketball performance shoes to the next level.
Engineered for superior comfort and support, the All-Pro NITRO 2 offers responsiveness and stability, which allows for multi-directional, explosive movements and an undeniable aura of confidence in play.
The All-Pro NITRO 2 features NITRO SQD Foam, an innovative midsole technology feature with dual-density construction for supreme cushioning that the wearer will appreciate.
NITROFOAM makes up the firm outer layer to provide targeted lateral stability for dynamic movements on the court. Lastly, the PWR Print Upper enhances stability with its lacing system.
To help promote the new hoop shoe, PUMA enlisted the help of Orlando Magic star and 3x NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Mac McClung to appear in multiple social media posts.
The All-Pro NITRO 2 is the "ultimate tool" for players looking to elevate their performance and dominate the game. Experience the difference that cutting-edge technology can make.
Following its release, All-Pro NITRO 2 will come in several new colorways including Venice Basketball League, Hoopers Hotline, Hooptopia, Magic, Lakers, and ET.
The PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 launched in the "White Mint Melt" colorway on July 1. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $130 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, PUMA mobile app, select PUMA Flagship stores, and Dicks Sporting Goods.
Stay locked to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the basketball world and beyond.
