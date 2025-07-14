Josh Giddey Signs Multi-Year Sneaker Deal with PUMA
While the status of contract negotiations between the Chicago Bulls and Josh Giddey remains unclear, the role player has just secured a major new sneaker deal.
According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, Giddey is signing a "lucrative" multi-year footwear deal with PUMA.
According to the reporting, Giddey will become part of PUMA's global portfolio of athletes as the brand continues to grow globally in the basketball category.
Giddey signed with Nike in September 2021 as he began his NBA career. However, Giddey's initial sneaker deal appeared to end in January 2025 when he posted his Nike Kobe basketball shoes for sale on Instagram.
The speculation over Giddey's sneaker free agency heated up when he took the court in ANTA basketball shoes during warm-ups. However, Giddey switched back to Nike for the game and continued to wear retro Nike Kobe sneakers throughout the remainder of the season.
PUMA has not yet officially announced the signing, but Giddey will join other elite hoopers like LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Scoot Henderson, and Breanna Stewart. Of course, they all have their own signature sneaker lines.
Will Giddey get a signature sneaker? Not anytime soon. However, if the 22-year-old flourishes into a star, that could eventually happen. Especially if he stays in the booming sneaker market of Chicago.
Fans can expect more details on the partnership between PUMA and Giddey when the two parties officially announce the deal.
