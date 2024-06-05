The Top 10 Sporty Sneakers for Father's Day Gifts
The term "dad shoe" is often unfairly maligned. However, thanks to ever-accelerating microtrends, everything is always in style, depending on where you look. That is especially true for father's footwear.
With Father's Day just over three weeks away, now is a great time to start planning what to buy the man in your life (even if it is treating yourself). Below is Sports Illustrated's list of the top ten sporty sneakers for 2024 Father's Day gifts.
1. Air Jordan 1 Low
Why We Love It: The first installment of Michael Jordan's legendary signature sneaker line is a favorite among most fans. The low-cut model sports a leather upper and slick color blocking, making it a shoe easy to wear anywhere.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between several colorways of the model for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
2. Nike Dunk Low
Why We Love It: The hype surrounding the Nike Dunk Low might have finally begun to wear off, which is fine with us. That means it is easier than ever to find the old-school hoop shoes in iconic colorways.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between six colorways of the model for $115 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
3. Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Why We Love It: This Y2K-era runner is stylish thanks to its richly layered upper. More importantly, its nappy and responsive Zoom Air cushioning is perfect for long days on your feet.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between 11 colorways of the model for $160 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
4. Adidas Gazelle
Why We Love It: If last year was the summer of the adidas Samba, this is Gazelle spring. The model sports a suede upper with contrast details that echo the early 1990s style.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between dozens of colorways of the model for $100 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.
5. adidas Ultraboost 1.0
Why We Love It: The adidas PRIMEKNIT upper gently hugs your feet while BOOST on the midsole cushions from the first step to the last mile. The Stretchweb outsole flexes naturally for an energized ride.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between several colorways of the model for $180 on the adidas website.
6. New Balance 990v6
Why We Love It: The designers of the first 990 were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The sixth installment keeps the original mandate with a series of performance-inspired updates.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between three colorways of the model for $200 on the New Balance website.
7. New Balance 1906R
Why We Love It: These running shoes are designed with comfort features and premium technology to keep up with your active lifestyle.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between multiple colorways of the model for $155 on the New Balance website.
8. On Cloudswift 3 AD
Why We Love It: A true companion for your urban adventures, these sneakers transform your journey with cutting-edge tech and next-level comfort. They feature an entirely new CloudTec construct with dual-density Helion superfoam in the midsole, these shoes bring better cushioning and keep your gliding forward.
Price: Online shoppers can buy these kicks for $160 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.
9. Curry 11
Why We Love It: Stephen Curry's signature sneaker line continues to run circles around its competitors. Built for the basketball court, but capable of delivering championship performances in any setting.
Price: Athletes and fans can choose between multiple colorways of the Curry 11 for $160 in adult sizes on the Under Armour website.
10. Puma Easy Rider
Why We Love It: The PUMA Easy Rider was born in the late '70s, when running made its move from the track to the streets. Today it's back with its classic.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between multiple colorways of the model for $90 on the PUMA website.
