PUMA & Neymar Launch Signature NJR COPA Collection
On Wednesday morning, PUMA excited the soccer world by unveiling the signature FUTURE 7 NJR COPA football boot and NJR COPA Collection. The new boot features custom graphics inspired by Neymar Jr.'s origin story growing up in Brazil.
Neymar Jr. has represented Brazil 128 times. Naturally, PUMA added FOREVER BRASILEIRO lettering inscribed to show the passion he feels for his national side.
Neymar Jr.'s limited-edition capsule collection includes the Neymar Jr. COPA jersey, COPA t-shirts, shorts, COPA bucket hat, COPA beach ball, and COPA football. These items channel the playfulness of street football in Brazil, where Neymar Jr. honed the ability—and the audacity—to put any defender on their backside.
Neymar Jr. has been a true icon of Brazilian football over the past decade. From his debut as the world's most hyped teenager to becoming Brazil's top scorer in their storied history, he has been their beating heart.
The NJR COPA Collection is a tribute to his journey, celebrating his origin and hinting at the greatness that is still to come. Below is a detailed look at the vibrant footwear.
The PUMA FUTURE 7 has returned to pitches infused with updated FUZIONFIT360 technology, PWRPRINT and PWRTAPE innovations, and the groundbreaking Dynamic Motion System Outsole, ensuring Neymar Jr. and you stay sharp and dynamic in the face of the opposition.
The model sports a FUZIONFIT360 upper, combining a dual-mesh, stretchy knit, and PWRTAPE to lock the foot into a snug, supportive fit. That way, athletes can play with or without laces.
Meanwhile, the engineered 3D textures at key contact zones are optimized to enhance ball grip and control, whilst the dual-density Dynamic Motion System outsole enhances stability, agility, and traction.
As a step toward a better future, the upper of the FUTURE is also made with at least 20% recycled materials. The NJR COPA Collection is available beginning May 16th on PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, and select retailers worldwide.
