The 10 Best Players Available on Free Transfers in Summer 2026—Ranked
As Luther Vandross and Janet Jackson once told the world in 1992, “The Best Things in Life Are Free”—and that sentiment perhaps rings nowhere truer than in football.
Landing a top player on a free transfer is as close as it gets to hitting the transfer jackpot. Clubs may still need to meet hefty wage demands, but avoiding an eye-watering fee in an ever-inflating market is a rare luxury.
History is littered with game-changing free moves. Robert Lewandowski swapping Borussia Dortmund for Bayern Munich in 2014. Andrea Pirlo joining Juventus from AC Milan in 2011. More recently, Kylian Mbappé’s long-awaited switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in 2024.
With the 2025–26 season now at its midpoint, attention is already turning to the next wave of stars approaching the end of their contracts—players who will be available for absolutely nothing when the campaign concludes.
Here are the 10 best free agents set to hit the market in 2026, ranked.
10. Harry Wilson
It’s hard to think of a more magical left foot in the Premier League—or perhaps all of Europe—than Harry Wilson’s.
From perfectly curled free-kicks to cushioned volleys and inch-perfect through balls, the Fulham star’s left boot is pure gold, and increasingly vital to the Cottagers’ attacking play.
That magic may soon be gone, however, with Wilson entering the final months of his contract and a move away from Craven Cottage pending.
9. Quinten Timber
While his twin brother, Jurriën Timber, has made a name for himself as a classy, versatile defender at Arsenal, Quinten has been quietly impressing as a similarly adaptable and intelligent midfielder for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.
A true box-to-box engine, Timber can break up attacks with ferocious tackles and interceptions, then engineer transitions with incisive passes and surging runs into the final third.
Out of contract this summer, it seems inevitable he’ll follow in his brother’s footsteps and make the leap to one of Europe’s top leagues, with Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund all reportedly interested.
8. Leon Goretzka
A long-serving Bayern Munich stalwart, Leon Goretzka has fought his way back into the starting XI under Vincent Kompany after last season seemed to signal the beginning of the end for him at the Allianz Arena. Yet, with just six months left on his contract, his future is still very much up in the air.
The Germany international, who famously reinvented himself from a sleek playmaker into a muscle-bound, all-action midfielder in Bayern colours, is exactly the type of player managers crave: Versatile, experienced, technically sharp and a consummate professional who delivers even when he isn’t always in the spotlight.
Often likened to Michael Ballack—another German great who made a sensational late-career move to the Premier League—don’t be surprised if Goretzka follows a similar path.
7. Bernardo Silva
Fleet-footed, intelligent and hailed by Pep Guardiola as “one of the best players I have ever coached,” Bernardo Silva remains more than capable of performing at the highest level.
However, with Pep overseeing a transition at Manchester City and building around younger talent, Silva’s time at the Etihad will come to an end when his contract expires.
While he seems keen on a return to Portugal—with Benfica reportedly leading the chase—nothing is finalised, leaving the door open for other suitors to snap up a Premier League great for free.
6. Julian Brandt
Perhaps because Germany has so many top-class playmakers, Julian Brandt has often flown under the radar, despite being one of the nation’s most intelligent and creative talents over the past decade for Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.
A silky operator, Brandt can unlock any defence with a perfectly disguised pass, a sudden burst of pace or by finding the net himself. His contract runs out in June, and there’s no indication he will extend his stay at the Westfalenstadion, having, rightly or wrongly, slipped down Niko Kovač’s pecking order.
That could open the door for a fresh start, whether continuing in Germany or finally making the long-awaited leap to the Premier League.
5. Rúben Neves
Rúben Neves has spent the past few years in the Saudi Pro League, making a shock switch to Al-Hilal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023 after establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s finest central midfielders.
Now in his late twenties, a return to Europe seems inevitable, and there’s little doubt he could pick up where he left off.
His performances for Portugal and in Saudi Arabia show he remains every bit the classy playmaker and spectacular goalscorer Wolves once relied on. Manchester United have been linked.
4. Mike Maignan
Mike Maignan almost joined Chelsea last summer, only for the move to collapse, leaving him stranded at AC Milan with his contract running down and set to expire at the end of the season.
An upturn in form from Robert Sánchez means Chelsea are no longer thought to be in the running, but the French international is certain to attract plenty of other suitors.
Throughout his career for club and country, Maignan has boasted a stellar clean sheet record approaching 40%, consistently ranking among Europe’s best. He has won league titles in both France with Lille and Italy with Milan, while impressing with his razor-sharp reflexes and an exceptional ability to play out from the back.
A truly world-class goalkeeper.
3. Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich have made it clear they want to keep Dayot Upamecano beyond the end of the season, but so far they have been unable to convince him to extend his contract.
It’s easy to see why Bayern are keen to hold on to him, and why a host of the world’s top clubs—including Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Chelsea—are reportedly monitoring the situation.
As well as possessing all the physical attributes of a top-class centre back—pace, strength and aerial dominance—Upamecano has also vastly improved on the ball in recent years, turning what was once his Achilles’ heel into a genuine asset.
2. Dusan Vlahovic
Elite strikers aren’t exactly lining up for moves right now, but come summer, Dušan Vlahović will be one of the biggest names available.
The Serbian forward is set to leave Juventus at the end of the season after a turbulent spell in Turin, where he’s often been in and out of the team, faced criticism from fans and struggled to hit the heights he reached at Fiorentina.
Much of the inconsistency can be traced to managerial upheaval and a lack of support around him, yet Vlahović has still managed to find the net consistently.
A physically imposing striker with a deadly right foot and the knack for producing moments of sheer brilliance, he remains a nightmare for any defence. At just 25, there’s still plenty of time for his next club to unlock his full potential.
1. Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi came close to leaving Crystal Palace on deadline day of the 2025 summer transfer window for Liverpool, only for the move to collapse late on as Palace failed to secure a suitable replacement.
With his contract set to expire on June 30, 2026, a summer exit from Selhurst Park is now certain.
So why does Guéhi top this list? Quite simply, he is one of the finest central defenders in Europe. Comfortable under pressure and outstanding in possession, he is as good with the ball at his feet as he is in defensive situations—a hugely valuable trait in the modern game.
His ability to step into midfield, operate on the edge of the box and whip inch-perfect crosses into dangerous areas adds another dimension to Palace’s play and sets him apart from most centre backs in world football.
Whether it’s Liverpool or one of his many other suitors, whoever secures his signature will be landing a genuine gem.