Ranking Anthony Davis's 10 Best Sneakers with the Lakers
The aftershocks from the blockbuster three-way trade between the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz will be felt for years to come. Not just in the basketball world but also in the sneaker industry.
There are several players on the move, but the biggest component is Luka Doncic landing in Los Angeles and Anthony Davis getting moved to Dallas. We have already declared Doncic and Jordan Brand as the biggest winners of the trade.
However, sneakerheads will be interested to see what this means for Davis's sneaker rotation. During his time in Los Angeles, Davis only wore Kobe Bryant and LeBron James's sneakers. While we wait to see what is on Davis's feet next, let's rank his ten best kicks with the Lakers.
10. Nike Kobe 11 "Fade to Black"
Davis quickly endeared himself to Lakers fans by wearing Nike Kobe sneakers. Everyone remembers Bryant wearing the Nike Kobe 11 "Fade to Black" during his last NBA game.
Davis wore the heartfelt sneakers early on during the 2019-20 NBA season to pay homage to the most popular player in the team's history.
9. Nike LeBron 22 "Lakers Sunset"
Davis officially switched from wearing Nike Kobe sneakers to Nike LeBron sneakers at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. After starting off with general-release colorways, Nike eventually began giving Davis incredible player-exclusive colorways.
One of our favorite moments of Davis wearing James's shoes was the gold and purple "Lakers Sunset" colorway. If only these would be released one day.
8. Nike Kobe 6 Protro "MPLS Alternate"
Davis was always well aware of Lakers lore. There is a special place in the franchise's history for big men: George Mikan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Pau Gasol, and himself.
It was special to see Davis debut a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in November 2021 that paid homage to the Lakers' roots in Minneapolis.
7. Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Lakers Home"
When Davis joined the Lakers in 2019, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro was all the rage. It was the first low-top Nike Kobe sneaker to be re-released, and they were driving fans wild.
Davis joined the hype by debuting a player-exclusive colorway in Lakers colors. Nothing too flashy, just the most iconic colors in NBA history on a legendary basketball shoe.
6. Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Gold"
I thought it was a wrap when Davis wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in an all-gold player-exclusive colorway during Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals.
However, the Miami Heat won the game, and history was delayed for a few days. Nevertheless, it does not take away from the all-gold Nike Kobe sneakers that were never seen again.
5. Nike LeBron 20 "South Beast"
James has a long and well-documented sneaker history with Miami, so it was only right that his 20th signature sneaker drop in the "South Beast" colorway.
Davis wore the Nike LeBron 20 "South Beast" several times during the 2022-23 NBA season. Luckily for fans, they can find the pink sneakers around the retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
4. Nike LeBron 22 "Christmas Day"
On Christmas Day 2024, Davis laced up a comfortable pair of Nike LeBron 22s. This player-exclusive colorway looked like a warm coat with its black upper, tan detailing, and fuzzy white ankle collar.
Sure, it was nice and warm in San Francisco for the matinee matchup against the Golden State Warriors. But sometimes you have to wear your Christmas gifts immediately.
3. Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Chicago"
Real Lakers fans can look at these sneakers and know the exact game they were worn. Davis wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the player-exclusive "Chicago" colorway during Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals.
The Chicago native represented his hometown in a closeout game during his first and only championship with the Lakers. It was an extremely cool and emotional moment for Davis.
2. Nike Kobe 6 Protro "MPLS"
I still remember where I was when Davis debuted the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the "MPLS" colorway against the Warriors in a primetime Saturday night game on ABC in February 2022.
Sure, the player-exclusive colorway is a nod to the franchise's history in Minneapolis. But Angelenos will see the sneakers and think of the UCLA Bruins.
1. Nike LeBron 22 'Purple Animal Print'
Just a few days before Christmas 2024, Davis gifted the sneaker world one of the best colorways of the Nike LeBron 22. The big man laced up a wild purple and green colorway featuring an animal print.
This player-exclusive colorway immediately grabbed headlines and overshadowed the sneakers James wore on the court during the game. Hopefully, this was not the last time fans see the shoes on court.