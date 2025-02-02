Luka Doncic on the Lakers is a massive win for Jordan Brand
The entire sports world is still reeling from last night's blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz. There are several moving parts, but the headline is Luka Doncic landing in Los Angeles and Anthony Davis getting moved to Dallas.
The shocking trade is another example of the Lakers pulling a rabbit out of their hat as they have done so many times before. Of course, it is a major victory for the Lakers and Doncic, but the biggest winner is Jordan Brand.
After starting his career with Nike, Doncic eventually switched to Jordan Brand and eventually signed a massive contract extension with Jumpman in 2023. So far, Jordan Brand has launched three basketball shoes for Doncic's signature sneaker line.
Lakers fans who want to get a head start on buying Doncic's kicks can choose from several colorways of the Jordan Luka 3 in full-family sizing on the Nike website. The shoes launched at a retail price of $130 in adult sizes but are available for as much as 34% off ($85) in select styles.
While Dallas is no small market, it cannot be compared to the most glamorous franchise in the NBA. Doncic is joining a team with 17 championships and gets to play alongside the league's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James.
Just as Doncic's purple and gold jerseys are sure to fly off the shelves, so will his Jordan Brand sneakers. Los Angeles is a sneaker-crazed city that will elevate Doncic's already-successful signature line to new heights.
Everything from the story-telling to the marketing to the logistics of managing a sneaker line just got exponentially easier for Jordan Brand. Naturally, it happens just as Jordan Brand is kicking off a year-long celebration of the Air Jordan 1's 40th anniversary.
This is not the first time Jordan Brand has had a signature athlete play for the Lakers, but it is easily the most important one. Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony both played for the Lakers well after the prime of their careers, and the hype of their signature sneaker lines had passed.
The Lakers landing Doncic was one of the most surprising and successful trades pulled off in NBA history. The move will rewrite basketball and sneaker history. History tells us that Jordan Brand will have no problem making the most out of Doncic's time in Los Angeles.
