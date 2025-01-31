First Look: Anthony Edwards & Adidas Launching Budget-Friendly Shoes
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards took the basketball world by storm with his first signature adidas sneaker. The adidas AE 1 and AE 1 Low were smash hits that continue to push out new colorways that are devoured by consumers.
Usually, fans are always eager to see what is next for an athlete's signature sneaker line. That is especially true for highly anticipated sophomore shoes. However, sneakerheads are enjoying all of the colorways coming out for Edwards' debut hoop shoe.
Nevertheless, the sneaker industry does not rest and the adidas AE 2 is on the way within the next few months. Even better, hoopers will have more options at the start of next year.
Two popular Instagram accounts (@basketmonkey99 and @allinlivee) that report on sneaker news have shared pictures and videos of what is believed to be Edwards' first budget-friendly basketball shoe.
The adidas Believe That 1 is reportedly going to be the first installment of a budget-friendly line for Edwards in early 2026. The first colorway sports a two-toned blue upper contrasted by grey and green detailing with a white outsole.
It is definitely an Edwards shoe, as his name and signature logo appear on the unreleased model. Additionally, the "Believe That" tagline, which has been central in his sneaker's marketing campaign, is on the heel.
Currently, there are no official images, tech specs, pricing, or release information. It is speculated that the adidas Believe That 1 will launch in early 2026, but that could easily change over the next several months.
It is a common practice for signature athletes to have their primary sneaker line and then a more affordable option for people balling on a budget. Other adidas athletes like Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose, as well as Trae Young (who is now with Jordan Brand), have or had budget lines.
While athletes and fans eagerly await to see what is next for Edwards' signature sneaker line, they can choose from multiple colorways of the adidas AE 1 on the adidas website.
The partnership between Edwards and adidas shows no signs of slowing down. The former Georgia Bulldog signed with the German sportswear brand before entering the NBA and signed a massive multi-year contract extension with adidas for eight figures.
It is sure to be another exciting year for the sneaker community thanks to Edwards and adidas. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.