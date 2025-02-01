Kicks

Ranking the NBA's 10 Best Sneakers of January

Ranking the top ten basketball shoes worn during NBA games throughout January 2025.

Pat Benson

Jan 18, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; A detail view of the Nike shoes worn by Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during a game against the Portland trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Murphy-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; A detail view of the Nike shoes worn by Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during a game against the Portland trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Murphy-Imagn Images / Brian Murphy-Imagn Images
Somehow, the first month of 2025 is over, and we already have a solid sample size of sneakers worn in NBA games this year. Luckily for fans, there was no post-holiday lull in footwear on the hardwood.

New signature models were debuted while other players used player-exclusive colorways to send messages to those who were paying attention. Below are the ten best basketball shoes worn during NBA games in January 2025.

10. Air Jordan 39

Paolo Banchero's black and grey Air Jordan sneakers.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero wears the Air Jordan 39. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Player: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

Shoe: The Air Jordan 39 in a player-exclusive colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Air Jordan 39 for $200 on the Nike website.

9. Jordan Tatum 3

Jayson Tatum's green and black sneakers.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wears the Jordan Tatum 3. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Player: Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum.

Shoe: The Jordan Tatum 3 in the "6th Man" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of Tatum's third signature sneaker in full-family sizing on the Nike website.

8. Curry 12

Stephen Curry's white, red and green sneakers.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry wears the Curry 12. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Player: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

Shoe: The Curry 12 in the player-exclusive "Eat.Learn.Play." colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of Curry's 12th signature sneaker at UA.com.

7. Nike LeBron 22

Anthony Davis' gold and purple Nike sneakers.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis wears the Nike LeBron 22. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Player: Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis.

Shoe: The Nike LeBron 22 in a player-exclusive colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several general release colorways of LeBron James' 22nd signature sneaker on the Nike website.

6. Nike Book 1

Devin Vassell's orange Nike sneakers.
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell wears the Nike Book 1. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Player: San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell.

Shoe: The Nike Book 1 in the "Sedona" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Booker's first signature sneaker for $140 on the Nike website.

5. Nike KD17

Kevin Durant wears green and orange Nike sneakers.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD17. / David Richard-Imagn Images

Player: Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant.

Shoe: The Nike KD17 in the "Easy Money - All-Star" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Durant's 17th signature sneaker in multiple colorways for $150 on the Nike website.

4. Nike Kobe 8 "Oregon Ducks"

Dillon Brooks' green and yellow Nike sneakers.
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks wears the Nike Kobe 8. / Brian Murphy-Imagn Images

Player: Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks.

Shoe: The Nike Kobe 8 in a player-exclusive "Oregon Ducks" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Nike Kobe 8 on the Nike website.

3. adidas AE 1 Low

Anthony Edwards' pink and white adidas sneakers.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards wears the adidas AE 1 Low. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Player: Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

Shoe: The adidas AE 1 in the player-exclusive "Cotton Candy" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of Edwards' signature sneakers on the adidas website.

2. adidas Harden Vol. 9

James Harden's silver and black adidas sneakers.
LA Clippers guard James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol. 9. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Player: LA Clippers shooting guard James Harden.

Shoe: The adidas Harden Vol. 9 in the "Metallic Silver" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Harden's ninth signature sneaker for $160 on the adidas website.

1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Alex Caruso's blue and white Nike sneakers.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Player: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso.

Shoe: The Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the "Dodgers" colorway.

Shopping Information: The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" does not hit shelves until April 13.

