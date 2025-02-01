Ranking the NBA's 10 Best Sneakers of January
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Somehow, the first month of 2025 is over, and we already have a solid sample size of sneakers worn in NBA games this year. Luckily for fans, there was no post-holiday lull in footwear on the hardwood.
New signature models were debuted while other players used player-exclusive colorways to send messages to those who were paying attention. Below are the ten best basketball shoes worn during NBA games in January 2025.
10. Air Jordan 39
Player: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.
Shoe: The Air Jordan 39 in a player-exclusive colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Air Jordan 39 for $200 on the Nike website.
9. Jordan Tatum 3
Player: Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum.
Shoe: The Jordan Tatum 3 in the "6th Man" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of Tatum's third signature sneaker in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
8. Curry 12
Player: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
Shoe: The Curry 12 in the player-exclusive "Eat.Learn.Play." colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of Curry's 12th signature sneaker at UA.com.
7. Nike LeBron 22
Player: Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis.
Shoe: The Nike LeBron 22 in a player-exclusive colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several general release colorways of LeBron James' 22nd signature sneaker on the Nike website.
6. Nike Book 1
Player: San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell.
Shoe: The Nike Book 1 in the "Sedona" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Booker's first signature sneaker for $140 on the Nike website.
5. Nike KD17
Player: Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant.
Shoe: The Nike KD17 in the "Easy Money - All-Star" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Durant's 17th signature sneaker in multiple colorways for $150 on the Nike website.
4. Nike Kobe 8 "Oregon Ducks"
Player: Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks.
Shoe: The Nike Kobe 8 in a player-exclusive "Oregon Ducks" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Nike Kobe 8 on the Nike website.
3. adidas AE 1 Low
Player: Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards.
Shoe: The adidas AE 1 in the player-exclusive "Cotton Candy" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of Edwards' signature sneakers on the adidas website.
2. adidas Harden Vol. 9
Player: LA Clippers shooting guard James Harden.
Shoe: The adidas Harden Vol. 9 in the "Metallic Silver" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Harden's ninth signature sneaker for $160 on the adidas website.
1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro
Player: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso.
Shoe: The Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the "Dodgers" colorway.
Shopping Information: The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" does not hit shelves until April 13.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.