Anthony Edwards Debuts "Slime" Adidas Sneakers in NBA Playoffs
While the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was not a total surprise. Teams often drop the first game of a series after an exhausting must-win Game 7 in the prior round.
What was also unsurprising was Anthony Edwards' play and sneakers. The Timberwolves guard dropped 19 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in the close loss. Even better, he debuted one of the most exciting colorways of his first signature sneaker with adidas.
On Wednesday night, Edwards debuted the adidas AE 1 Low in the "Slime" colorway. Below is a detailed look and analysis of Edwards' latest hoop shoe to take the sneaker community and social media by storm.
The adidas AE 1 Low "Slime" featured a shade of bright green similar to the Timberwolves' colors on the upper and laces. Meanwhile, the two-toned shoe was completed with a black ankle collar and heel counter.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe has been a smash hit in the sneaker community. Everything from the aggressive marketing campaign to the design to Edwards' All-Star play has made the hoop shoe cool to wear off the court (a near-impossible feat by current fashion standards).
However, this is a low-cut version of Edwards' first signature sneaker. Edwards debuted the adidas AE 1 Low at the start of the NBA Playoffs, and the sneaker has yet to officially launch. Adidas plans to release more information next month.
In the meantime, the original version of Edwards' first signature sneaker is just as elusive. Every colorway of the adidas AE 1 Low has sold out in most sizes, sans a few remaining units at select retailers.
There will be no shortage of exciting sneakers worn during the Western Conference Finals, so we are hoping for a 7-game series.
