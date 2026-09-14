Ray Allen's Air Jordan 12 "Bucks" Is Still in Stock Online

No basketball player can replicate Ray Allen's career. From starring in Spike Lee's He Got Game to being one of the original Jordan Brand athletes to winning multiple NBA championships, Allen was one-of-one. Allen's player-exclusive Air Jordan sneakers were almost always one of a kind, too.

Until the Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway was released this past Saturday. Despite all of the hype and conversation around the retro release, the old-school basketball shoes are still in stock. Even better, fans can find them at a discount in some sizes.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" hit shelves on September 12, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the retro basketball shoes for a retail price of $215 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and select retailers.

Savvy shoppers might be able to score a deal on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. The average resale price on StockX is $209, with the asking price well below that in most sizes. Most resellers are breaking even, at best, on this release.

Design Inspiration

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

The "Idols Become Rivals" colorway tells the story of Allen growing up watching Michael Jordan and then suddenly competing against him in the NBA. By his second season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Allen had multiple player-exclusive colorways of the most popular Air Jordan models.

This version of the Air Jordan 12 features a Summit White upper with complementary shades of Gorge Green and Fierce Purple accents. The Jumpman logo pops off the tongues in Gorge Green, while other Jordan branding appears in Fierce Purple. It's a must-have for Bucks fans and old-school NBA fans.

Air Jordan 12 Performance

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

Most fans wear the Air Jordan 12 casually, but it's one of the few models from the line's golden era that can still perform on the basketball court. Tech specs include full-length Air Zoom cushioning and a carbon fiber midfoot shank plate.

The grippy rubber outsole provides durable traction on any court. Lastly, the premium leather combined with the iconic silhouette creates a timeless hoop shoe that never goes out of style.

Why It Didn't Sell Out

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

Personally, I'm shocked that these sneakers didn't sell out on release day. I wouldn't attribute that to a lack of enthusiasm or the overblown "downfall" of Nike. It was most likely a matter of large quantities being produced, combined with sneakers on the release calendar garnering attention.

Either way, we are glad Jordan Brand released these kicks, and anyone who wants a pair can buy them. Hopefully, we get more player-exclusive colorways as part of the "Idols Become Rivals" series. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.