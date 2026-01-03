Jordan Brand Brought Back Ray Allen's Retro Sneakers

NBA legend Ray Allen is remembered for his excellent outside shooting and clutch plays for championship teams. But long before Allen was relegated to spot-up shooting, he was one of the most dynamic young players of the stacked 1996 NBA Draft.

After Allen's rookie season, he signed a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand. He was one of five original "Team Jordan" players alongside Derek Anderson, Vin Baker, Michael Finley, and Eddie Jones.

One of the most popular shoes in the early years of Jordan Brand was the Jordan Jumpman Pro. It was worn by all of the Team Jordan players, in general-release and player-exclusive colorways. After 25 years, the shoes are making their highly anticipated comeback.

Shopping Information

The Jordan Jumpman Pro in the "Black/Metallic Silver" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Online shoppers can choose between three colorways of Jordan Jumpman Pro for $150 in adult sizes at Nike.com. The colorways include: "Black/Metallic Silver," "Black/White/University Red," and "White/True Red/Metallic Silver."

All three of these traditional styles stick closely to either a Chicago Bulls theme or a black colorway that would have fit the tight NBA uniform rules of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

While old-school sneakerheads are happy to have the shoes back in any form, we can only hope that some team-specific colorways eventually get released in the future.

Tech Specs

The Jordan Jumpman Pro in the "Black/White/University Red" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan Jumpman Pro was ahead of its time. It featured a sleek, mid-cut silhouette with extra-luxe materials. The leather in the upper is durable and breaks in easily. The heel pull tab helps you suit up easily.

Meanwhile, the Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step. Lastly, a rubber outsole provides ample traction and the foundation of the shoe.

A checkerboard design on the carbon fiber plate under the midfoot and chrome detailing throughout the shoe make these premium kicks a celebration of style and comfort.

History

The Jordan Jumpman Pro in the "White/True Red/Metallic Silver" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The 1990s and 2000s were the golden era of the NBA and basketball footwear. It is easy to get lost in Nike and Jordan Brand's vast catalog of sneakers, but this model is easily one of the most underappreciated hoop shoes in history.

Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a strong comeback for the Jordan Jumpman Pro. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

