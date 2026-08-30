The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" Honors Ray Allen

NBA legend Ray Allen was one of the five original "Team Jordan" athletes announced in 1997 alongside the launch of Jordan Brand. Allen went on to debut many of the most popular player-exclusive Air Jordan colorways of all time. Now, his early days with the Milwaukee Bucks have inspired a new colorway of the Air Jordan 12.

Although Allen is not directly mentioned by name in the product description, the inspiration for the "Idols Become Rivals" colorway is clear. Below is an official look and breakdown of the highly anticipated hoop shoes.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 12. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The shoes are dropping in full-family sizing: Adult ($205), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80). While many classic Air Jordan colorways are sitting on shelves, that won't be the case with this release. Fans who miss the drop can find the kicks on StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

Inspired by Allen's early-2000s player exclusives with the Bucks, this colorway sports a Summit White premium leather upper. Gorge Green details grace the lateral and medial mudguards. Hits of Fierce Purple appear throughout the shoe.

Allen's logo does not appear on the shoe, but all of the other design elements remain true to the original Air Jordan 12. The Jumpman pops off the tongues, while Jordan branding and the No. 23 are stamped onto the heels. All of the colors come together on the outsole to complete the retro aesthetic.

Performance Technology

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 is one of the few models from the golden era of MJ's signature line that can still get buckets on the basketball court. It was the first shoe to bring full-length Air Zoom cushioning to the Jordan's sneakers and helps provide a quick-off-the-ground sensation.

The carbon fiber midfoot shank plate offers energy return. Lastly, the grippy rubber outsole provides durable traction. Fans who want to wear the shoes casually can do so easily thanks to the premium materials and timeless design.

Ray Allen x Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

Allen went from watching Jordan dominate the NBA as a kid to competing against him in the Eastern Conference to being one of five handpicked players to start Jordan Brand (originally called "Brand Jordan").

Throughout his career, Allen regularly dazzled fans with his player-exclusive colorways. Between his story and the fire colorway, every NBA fan should want these sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.