Ray Allen's Air Jordan 12 'Bucks' Drops Saturday

Fans have known for months that one of Ray Allen's Milwaukee Bucks-era player-exclusive Air Jordan colorways was on the way. Last month, we got our first official look at what Jordan Brand is calling the Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway.

It continues a theme in which Jordan Brand strays from traditional Chicago Bulls-themed colorways to tell important stories in opponents' colors. Whether you call it the "Bucks" or "Idols Become Rivals" colorway, you don't want to miss this Saturday's highly anticipated drop.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 12. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

The shoes will be available in full-family sizing: Adult ($205), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80). A sell-out on release day feels likely, so fans who miss the initial drop can find the sneakers on resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Milwaukee Bucks Details

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

Taking cues from the Bucks' uniforms in the early 2000s, the silhouette sports a Summit White premium leather upper. Gorge Green provides a complementary contrast on the lateral and medial mudguards. Our favorite part is the Fierce Purple accents throughout the shoe.

The Jumpman logo and other Jordan branding grace the shoe in Gorge Green, while the No. 23 is stamped onto the heels in Fierce Purple. This is not an exact replication of Allen's player-exclusive colorways, but it is close enough to make even the pickiest old-school NBA fans happy.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

These days, the Air Jordan 12 is worn almost exclusively for casual use. But it still features very respectable performance technology. It contains full-length Air Zoom cushioning and a carbon fiber midfoot shank plate for energy return.

The grippy rubber outsole provides durable traction and is still a great setup on the court. Meanwhile, the premium materials and timeless design make it a shoe that refuses to go out of style after 30 years.

Ray Allen's Jordan Brand History

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

From starring in He Got Game to being one of the five original "Team Jordan" athletes in 1997, Allen has an unparalleled NBA history. Throughout his long and successful career, Allen debuted countless iconic player-exclusive Air Jordan colorways.

This is a rare release inspired by Allen's sneaker history, and it is a must-have for fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.