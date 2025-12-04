Steph Curry's Under Armour Split Just Took a Strange New Turn

The biggest sneaker storyline of the NBA season has been the sudden split between Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Under Armour.

However, new reporting indicates the breakup had been brewing for some time before accelerating rapidly towards the early end of the partnership.

According to Sole Retriever, the separation was expected to take place in Summer 2026 (a far cry from the potential lifetime contract Curry signed in March 2023). However, discussions accelerated rapidly, and the decision was made to significantly expedite the timeline.

Even more importantly, Sole Retriever's reporting has uncovered one of the major reasons for the tension between the two parties: Under Armour's failure to sign Azzi Fudd.

Azzi Fudd and Milaysia Fulwiley

BREAKING: Under Armour not signing Azzi Fudd among key reasons Steph Curry walked away 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/qxLfMy6ilc — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) December 3, 2025

Curry has been a huge fan of UConn Huskies guard, and wanted her signed to Under Armour/Curry Brand. However, the company instead signed Milaysia Fulwiley as its first collegiate NIL athlete.

The disgruntled Curry kept Fudd signed to SC30 (now known as Thirty Ink), his personal business entity, which is entirely separate from both Under Armour and Curry Brand.

Curry saw Fudd as a foundational athlete for the next era of Curry Brand, repeatedly advocating for her. Yet, Under Armour never offered a deal to Fudd. This was described as having "genuinely bothered" Curry.

Caitlin Clark

CLICKBAIT DEBUNKED: Multiple sources very close to the situation tell Sole Retriever it’s “absolutely insane” to suggest that not signing Caitlin Clark was the reason Steph Curry left Under Armour. ❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/w2d7jAyInX — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) November 24, 2025

Meanwhile, the reporting that Under Armour's failure to sign Caitlin Clark sparked Curry's decision to leave the company has been largely debunked by all parties.

Under Armour has strongly pushed back on the reporting around Curry and Clark. "The story is unfortunate and untrue. Both parties have rejected the premise that Caitlin Clark was a contributing factor to the separation," said an Under Armour representative.

It has almost been a full month since Curry and Under Armour parted ways, and the reasons for their breakup are becoming clearer. However, Curry's future is anything but certain.

Curry's Sneaker Free Agency

Steph Curry wants everyone to know his sneaker free agency is just getting started 👀



“I brought out the Flu Games and the Final Shots and then played in the Sabrina 3s. Everybody should be on alert. I’m calling everybody. Trying to get some good product.” pic.twitter.com/OjTxh5bEM3 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 25, 2025

The four-time NBA Champion is enjoying his newfound freedom in sneaker free agency. Curry has already worn various shoes from adidas, Jordan, Li-Ning, New Balance, Nike, PUMA, and Reebok. He has used his footwear to pay homage to basketball legends while flirting with potential business partners.

Curry trolled Utah Jazz fans by wearing retro Air Jordans before a game in Salt Lake City, before eventually switching into Sabrina Ionescu's Nike basketball shoes.

He said after the game, "Everybody should be on alert. I'm calling everybody. Trying to get some good product. But it's just fun to honor certain players from the game and current athletes who are doing great things and just having fun with it."

This story is far from over. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

