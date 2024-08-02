Reebok Celebrates its Rich Soccer History with Retro Shoes
With the entire sports world focused on the Paris Olympics, soccer remains one of the most popular events in the Summer Games.
Even in the United States, international soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s arrival was met with much fanfare when he joined the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami in 2023. It has become common to see the most casual sports fans wearing soccer kits and shoes.
Capitalizing on the momentum of the sport, Reebok is giving its take on the terrace footwear trend for an updated version of its 1990s "Campio XT" a soccer lifestyle shoe. The Campio XT retails for $80 in adult sizes on the Reebok website and at select retailers.
The new release follows the relaunch of Reebok’s Hammer Street off-pitch sneaker from ‘93 and award-winning Club C UK Grounds, and aims to add to the brand’s retro-inspired soccer footwear range that’s received strong support in recent seasons as the international game continues to grow and infiltrate modern sport style.
Inspired by vintage soccer style, the Campio XT comes in two colorways perfect for summer: white/black/gum, and white/pink/gum colorways.
In addition to slick colorways, the sleek silhouette also features a leather upper with suede toe, lace closure, EVA midsole, and rubber midsole that gives retro vibes with a contemporary flair.
Since the mid-1990s, Reebok has sponsored teams in the sport and some of the most legendary players with unforgettable campaigns of the 2000s, as the brand continues its storied history as a premier player on the global football stage.
Additionally, Reebok has recently expanded its reach in the world of soccer with new club partnerships with the likes of the Panama Football Federation, Brazil’s Botafogo Football Club.
Plus, Reebok has had apparel collaborations such as the Botter x Reebok LTD SS24 Collection, and “the expansion of its inline lifestyle product range for fans of the game.”
The sneaker community can follow Kicks on SI for all their most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Reebok and Recess team up on pickleball collaboration.