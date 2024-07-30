Reebok & Recess Team Up On Pickleball Collection
On pace to remain the fastest-growing sport in America for the fourth consecutive year, pickleball is having more than a moment. Global sports brands are jumping into the space headfirst creating unique products for this trending game.
Reebok has strategically partnered with pickleball brand Recess to launch a new capsule collection featuring lifestyle and performance footwear plus an exclusive paddle.
The Reebok x Recess Pickleball Collection includes "retro-preppy remixes" of the Club C Revenge ($100) and the brand's newly introduced Nano Court ($130). Both models includes custom co-branded elements - on the tongue, window box, heel and sockliners - plus color details that match the signature Reebok x Recess Paddle inspired by classic court designs.
Backed by tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios and inspired by the childhood nostalgia of time spent on the playground, the Austin-based Recess Pickleball is a celebration of good old-fashioned fun, per the brand.
“We are thrilled to partner with Reebok to introduce this exciting new collection of pickleball shoes," said Maggie Brown and Grace Moore, Recess Pickleball founders.
"The collaboration combines Reebok’s legendary expertise in athletic footwear with Recess Pickleball’s passion for the sport, delivering innovative and well-designed options for pickleball enthusiasts. We can’t wait for our
community to experience the perfect blend of performance and aesthetic that these shoes offer.”
Additional design elements of the collection include:
Nano Court: the ultimate performance court shoe for Pickleball, Padel, and Tennis built with a focus on grip, stability, and durability. Featuring a FLEXWEAVE Pro Knit Upper with zoned stability yards, ToeTection Guard for toe drag protection and durability, and a GRIPTONITE Rubber Outsole designed for premium court traction.
Club C Revenge: one of Reebok’s most iconic and popular lifestyle shoes featuring a leather upper with suede accents and neutral colors for the ultimate off-court style.
Reebok X Recess Pickleball Paddle: features a Honeycomb polypropylene core with fiberglass surface, condensed foam and faux-leather grip and a canvas cover.
The Reebok x Recess Pickleball collection launches August 7 globally in unisex sizing on www.Reebok.com and www.RecessPickleball.com, plus select retailers. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Reebok's first-ever pickleball shoe is ready to dominate courts this summer.