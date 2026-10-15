The Reese's x Reebok Angel Reese 1 Drops Before Halloween

It did not take long for Atlanta Dream power forward Angel Reese to reach her first WNBA Finals. It took even less time for Reese to establish herself as one of the most influential players in the footwear industry.

Reese's first signature Reebok basketball shoe has revitalized the brand and raised the bar for hoopers. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 has dropped in dozens of colorways, but none are as sweet as the upcoming REESE'S collaboration.

Release Information

The Reese's x Reebok Angel Reese 1. | Reebok

The Reese's x Reebok Angel Reese 1 will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 20. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes in adult ($160) and kids' ($130) sizes at Reebok, Dick's Sporting Goods, and select retailers.

Several colorways of the Reebok Angel Reese 1 have sold out on release day and again after online restocks. Fans who miss the drop can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Reese's x Reebok Angel Reese 1. | Reebok

This limited-edition colorway is a nod to REESE'S, America's #1 Candy brand, and the All-Star's loyal fanbase called the "Reese's Pieces." The silhouette features a chocolate brown base with an orange and yellow gradient pattern on the Exoskeleton upper. Even a flaky design is applied to the upper as a tribute to the fan-favorite candy.

The homage continues with Reese's branding on the tongues and Reebok logos throughout the shoe. The peanut butter brown outsole and orange laces complete the perfect colorway. The sneakers arrive fresh in a bright orange shoe box.

Performance Technology

The Reese's x Reebok Angel Reese 1. | Reebok

Tech specs include Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot with pods of nitrogen-infused SuperFloat foam for impact protection. Meanwhile, the molded TPU Exoskeleton upper offers lateral stability.

The TPU stability cup in the heel adds structure for powerful players like Reese. Lastly, the high-abrasion rubber with multi-directional tread provides grip on the hardwood. In addition to looking great, these hoop shoes perform at a high level.

Reebok x REESE'S Collaboration

Angel Reese for Reebok and REESE'S PIECES. | Reebok

The collaboration between Reese, Reebok, and REESE'S has been years in the making. The two fan bases have united behind the basketball player, and it coincides with the launch of REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie (the candy company's first U.S. innovation in a decade).

Whether fans love the shoes or the candy (or both), they don't want to miss the limited release. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.