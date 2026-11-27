Today is Black Friday, which means many shoppers are either hunting for deals or highly anticipated sneaker drops. Caitlin Clark's first signature Nike basketball shoe isn't getting discounted anytime soon, but the supply is finally catching up with demand.

Most sizes and colorways have sold out quickly, but fans can still buy the Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" at retail price online. The historic hoop shoe won't sit on shelves forever, so shoppers should act fast. Below is a detailed breakdown of what fans must know.

Shopping Information

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway dropped on November 24, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy Clark's performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Hibbett's.

Currently, there are no significant savings opportunities for shoppers. The asking prices for sneakers on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT are hovering around the retail price. Given the hype around the shoe, they are unlikely to dip much further anytime soon.

"Ice Cold" Details

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway. | Nike

The "Ice Cold" colorway features a white upper. Meanwhile, Clark's signature 'CC' logo and the triple Nike Swoosh logos pop off in Racer Blue. Extra detail is added with Metallic Silver accents. Lastly, the icy blue translucent outsole completes the seasonal aesthetic.

The "Ice Cold" colorway was one of the original six colorways Nike previewed in September. Clark's clutch play inspired the theme. The color palette reflects the ice that flows through her veins, keeping the superstar cool under pressure. It also celebrates her career-high and the league's first 45-point, 10-assist double-double.

Tech Specs

Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 features incredible performance technology for its price point. The biggest innovation is the new Nike Opticast upper, which uses cast PU for an aerodynamic feel and efficient on-court movement.

Meanwhile, a Cushlon foam midsole and Air Zoom Turbo unit provide plenty of bounce in each step. The midfoot plate offers stability. Lastly, a rubber outsole with a "C"-inspired traction pattern allows for quick reactions and explosive moves.

Nike Caitlin 1

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway. | Nike

The 2026 WNBA season is over, but the Nike Caitlin 1 is just getting started. Nike launched Clark's debut hoop shoe on October 1, and has quickly followed up with several exciting colorways. Best of all, even more are on the way.

Fans can expect to see a surprise collaboration and possibly even light-up designs in the future. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.