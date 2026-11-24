No sneaker company plays a more important role around the holidays than Jordan Brand. Michael Jordan's retro basketball shoes still dominate the sneaker release calendar. Earlier this month, fans got their first look at the Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice List" colorway.

Surprisingly, the old-school hoop shoes didn't sell out on release day. The good news is that holiday shoppers can still buy the festive sneakers at or below retail price online. Below is a breakdown of everything fans must know.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice List" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice List" colorway dropped on November 21, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the old-school basketball shoes for $215 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Savvy shoppers might be able to find their size below the retail price on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $199 on StockX, with most asking prices below that.

"Not Nice List" Details

The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice List" colorway. | Nike

The "Not Nice List" colorway embraces a pre-aged aesthetic with an Off Noir upper and Elemental Gold backing. Challenge Red accents highlight the Black details throughout the silhouette. The Jumpman logos and Nike Air branding grace the shoe in Black and Challenge Red (to create a smoldering coal look).

The outsole is Off Noir with a hint of dark green on the pivot point. But our favorite part of the colorway is the white insoles featuring a list of opponent names from 1986-1998 crossed off alongside the Jumpman logo and the phrase "Checked it twice."

Performance Technology

The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice List" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 is now considered a casual sneaker, but it still features premium materials and performance technology that make it a comfortable everyday shoe. The leather and nubuck upper provide durability and a timeless appeal.

Underfoot, the polyurethane midsole is responsive, with Nike Air technology in the heel and forefoot adding extra bounce. Lastly, the grippy rubber outsole is durable enough to wear almost anywhere.

Air Jordan 3 History

The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice List" colorway. | Nike

Michael Jordan's third signature sneaker launched in four OG colorways throughout 1988. The Air Jordan 3 is credited with saving the sneaker line after a sophomore slump thanks to its iconic design. Plus, the marketing campaign starring Spike Lee as Mars Blackmon coined the phrase, "It's gotta be the shoes!"

Since 2001, Jordan Brand has released OG and new colorways. The "Not Nice List" colorway is another example of Jumpman's creativity for the legendary shoe. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.