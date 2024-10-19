Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Shoes Dropping in Oregon Ducks Colors
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The 2024 WNBA Finals has been a movie, and after four games, we have no idea how the series will end. Regardless of the outcome, Nike is making the most out of Sabrina Ionescu's historic moments on the court.
Ionescu has hit a number of clutch shots throughout the series while wearing her second signature Nike basketball shoe. More specifically, the green and yellow colorway that pays homage to her alma mater - the Oregon Ducks.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the Nike Sabrina 2 is scheduled to drop in the "Oregon" colorway soon.
The Nike Sabrina 2 "Oregon" colorway is scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 24. Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers in adult sizes ($130) and big kids sizes ($100) on the Nike website.
Everyone knows that Ionescu's debut hoop shoe took the basketball world by storm, and there was no sophomore slump for the WNBA All-Star's signature line.
The Nike Sabrina 2 launched earlier this summer and has dropped in several exciting colorways over the past few months. Ionescu wore the shoes when she won a gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics and is now two wins away from securing her first WNBA Championship.
The "Oregon" colorway sports an Apple Green upper contrasted by a Yellow Strike Swoosh logo. The white midsole and gold Sabrina logos on the tongues provide the finishing touches to the smooth sneakers.
It has been an unforgettable year for the WNBA. A new generation of talented players has built on the hard work of the legends who came before them, and more fans are getting into women's hoops and their sneakers than ever before.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.