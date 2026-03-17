Scottie Pippen's Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 Hasn't Sold Out Yet

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen was in the news recently for auctioning off his former teammate Michael Jordan's sneakers from the 1992 Summer Olympics. Perhaps that overshadowed a cool retro release of kicks worn by Pippen during his NBA career.

Surprisingly, the Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 dropped in a colorway nodding to the Bulls' iconic road uniforms and did not sell out. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the retro basketball shoes.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 "Bulls Away" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 "Bulls Away" colorway returned on March 13, 2026. Not only did the kicks not fly off shelves, but they are still available for $170 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Frugal sneakerheads may be able to find their size below the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. However, they could also accidentally purchase the 2019 version of the shoe on the resale market.

Design Details

The Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 "Bulls Away" colorway. | Nike

The "Bulls" colorway features a University Red leather upper contrasted with Black synthetic material on the sides and heels. The White Nike Swoosh logos and Nike Air branding remain true to the original shoe. Lastly, the Uptempo logo pops off the heel tabs in University Red.

The Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 has taken on legendary status among sneakerheads of all ages. Not only do they love the throwback look, but it is very comfortable for everyday use. Currently, it has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from 89 reviewers on the Nike website.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 "Bulls Away" colorway. | Nike

While no longer considered a performance model, the Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 still features a Max Air unit for lightweight cushioning and superior impact absorption. Meanwhile, the Phylon foam midsole provides flexible, lightweight cushioning for a smooth ride.

The Gilly lacing offers ease, fit, and style. Lastly, the aggressive rubber outsole is super durable. The Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 is upgraded for today with a clean look and hiking-boot-inspired details.

History

The Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 "Bulls Away" colorway. | Nike

Pippen wore Nike throughout his Hall of Fame career. He helped popularize the Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 as part of his vast sneaker catalog. Although it is not Pippen's signature basketball shoe, it is synonymous with his heyday in Chicago.

Pippen was the perfect sidekick throughout the Bulls dynasty and was an equally helpful role player during the golden era of Nike basketball. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.