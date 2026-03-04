How Scottie Pippen Got Michael Jordan's Olympic Air Jordan Sneakers

The Dream Team remains one of the most talented basketball teams ever assembled. Led by Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Team USA won a gold medal in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

In addition to getting the United States back to the top of the basketball world and elevating the sport's popularity worldwide, the Dream Team also made sneaker history with its wide range of iconic sneakers.

The Scottie Pippen Collection

Naturally, Jordan's sneakers were the most popular. However, Pippen actually owns the game-worn, autographed Air Jordan 7 "Olympic" colorway (for now).

Pippen has made the historic sneakers (and several other incredible items from his Hall of Fame career) available for auction in Sotheby's "The Scottie Pippen Collection." The auction began on March 2 and runs through March 10 on the Sotheby's website.

Michael Jordan's Gift to Scottie Pippen

Pippen revealed how he got the historic hoop shoes in a letter. "I had never asked Michael, over all the years, for anything — and certainly nothing autographed. I had seen him sign and give away so many pairs of shoes.

After the gold medal game, it was just me, Michael Jordan, and Charles Barkley in the locker room. There was stuff laying all over the floor. Charles asked Michael for his uniform, if I'm not mistaken, and I said, 'Let me get them shoes.'

I asked to sign them. I kept them all these years. It was a piece that I felt like was an award that I had gotten. I knew that those shoes were going to be known all over the world because had put basketball on a new international stage. I put them in my bag, and that was it."

Air Jordan 7 "Olympic" History

The exchange took place after the gold medal game on August 8, 1992. Even if fans do not have the $500,000 for the opening bid, it is worth visiting the Sotheby's website to learn more about the shoes and the rigorous authentication process.

Meanwhile, fans who want their own pair of Air Jordan 7 "Olympic" sneakers must wait for the next release. Nike and Jordan Brand have dropped retro releases of the iconic basketball shoes over the years.

The Air Jordan 7 "Olympic" dropped in 1992, 2004, and 2012. In 2016, the "Retro Tinker Alternate" was released with a remixed colorway that reimagined the timeless shoes with a new design.

