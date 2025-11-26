Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Debuts Converse SHAI 001 'Winter Red'

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander always turns heads with his pre-game tunnel walk. Before tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander made news with his footwear.

Gilgeous-Alexander debuted the Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED' colorway. The festive design is inspired by the season's strength. It will be the fifth colorway of Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe to hit shelves.

All four of the previous drops have sold out quickly online and in stores. Below is everything fans need to know about the exciting new sneakers.

Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED'

Details on the Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED' colorway. | Converse

Every colorway of the Converse SHAI 001 tells a story. WINTER RED's story begins in Hamilton, Ontario, a city known for long, cold winters and a steady sense of resilience.

The color scheme draws subtle inspiration from winterberry, one of the few plants that retain their color well into the colder months. Its quiet resilience mirrors the steady and focused mindset that has defined Gilgeous-Alexander's rise. WINTER RED is a nod to that journey.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander models the Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED' colorway. | Converse

What is not subtle are the bold tones applied to the silhouette. 'WINTER RED' is accented with sharp green hits along the zipper, signature Shai logo applications on the tongue and insole, and Converse's Star Chevron on the heel.

The upper's University Red hue nods to the winterberry's vivid color, a subtle reflection of confidence and the composed drive that continues to shape the NBA MVP's path.

Release Information

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuts the Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED' colorway. | Converse

The Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED' will be available globally on Thursday, December 11, 2025. Shoppers can try to buy the ultra-popular sneakers for $160 in adult sizes on Converse.com and at select retailers.

It will not be easy for holiday shoppers hoping to buy the Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED' colorway. Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature sneaker has dropped, restocked, and sold out repeatedly in the first colorways: BUTTER, CHARM BLACK, HAIL CLAY, and MASI BLUE.

While athletes and fans have liked those colorways, the 'WINTER RED' colorway generated plenty of hype before Gilgeous-Alexander even debuted the shoes this evening.

Fans who miss the initial drop can wait on potential restocks, or they can try their luck on trusted sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX.

Tech Specs

The Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED' colorway. | Converse

Like every SHAI 001, WINTER RED is engineered for performance and expression, on and off the court. The shoe is built to move the way Gilgeous-Alexander does: consistent, precise, and always shifting.

Tech specs include a radial traction pattern that delivers multidirectional control, forefoot Zoom Air provides responsive energy return, and an over-lasted midsole helps ensure low, connected stability.

NBA fans can expect more exciting news from Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

