Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Converse Shoes Smash Sales Expectations

The sneaker community can no longer question the popularity of Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature Converse basketball shoe. The reigning NBA MVP and Finals MVP has sustained the momentum of his debut hoop shoe for several months.

The Converse SHAI 001 has dropped in four colorways, all of which have sold out quickly online. Three of the styles came in the 'Family Pack,' which was released last month.

Earlier today, athletes and fans had another chance to buy the 'Family Pack' as the three colorways were restocked on the Nike SNKRS app and at Dick's Sporting Goods. The results were the same, online shoppers devoured the sneakers within minutes. But the sneaker resale market is even more telling.

Restocked (And Sold Out Again)

The Converse SHAI 001'Family Pack' sold out after restocking. | Converse

Sneaker brands often limit stock to help sneakers sell out for positive headlines. However, the hype surrounding the Converse SHAI 001 seems to be organic. All four colorways released so far have an average resale value above the $130 retail price on StockX.

Online shoppers had circled today on the calendar as a chance to buy the Converse SHAI 001 in at least one of three heartfelt colorways: Charm Black, Hail Clay, and Masi Blue.

Each style is dedicated to a member of Gilgeous-Alexander's family. His mother's composure inspired Charm Black, while Hail Clay was a tribute to his wife's strength, and Masi Blue is an inside joke about his brother's fake sneakers growing up. However, fans are already clamoring for more colorways.

Future Drops

The Converse SHAI 001 'Banner' colorway. | Converse

Shoppers who missed out on today's restock can try their luck on the sneaker resale market, but it will not be cheap. Or they can wait for future colorways to hit shelves. Unfortunately, they could run into the same issue of the sneakers selling out within minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse have taken a very conservative approach with the colorways of the SHAI 001. So far, all four styles have been monochromatic.

To his credit, Gilgeous-Alexander has exclusively rocked all four general-release colorways with the exception of NBA Opening Night.

Just before receiving the Thunder's ring ceremony, Gilgeous-Alexander debuted the player-exclusive 'Banner' colorway. Currently, there is no release information for the white and gold hoop shoes.

Challenges from Competitors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001 'Butter' colorway. | Converse

At this point in the NBA season, there are three players leading the footwear industry: Gilgeous-Alexander (Converse), Ja Morant (Nike), and Anthony Edwards (adidas). With Gilgeous-Alexander at or near the top, that draws extra scrutiny from the competition.

Last month, Edwards and adidas released an epic diss video of the Converse SHAI 001 starring comedian Katt Williams. Converse never responded (it is always wise to avoid getting into in a back-and-forth with a comedian). Instead, Gilgeous-Alexander offered a classy response that reminded everyone of his sneaker's sales success.

Converse released an infographic for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after the 2025 NBA Finals. | Converse

Gilgeous-Alexander and Edwards will meet for the first time this season in the group stage of the NBA Cup on November 26. Even if there is no personal beef between the two players, do not be surprised if Converse and adidas take more shots at each other.

Edwards may be winning the war of words, but Gilgeous-Alexander is running up the sales numbers in the footwear industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

