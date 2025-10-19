Shedeur Sanders Reveals Hidden Messages On His Nike Cleats
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
Later today, the Cleveland Browns will host the Miami Dolphins in a game that could give each team their desperately needed second win of the season.
While the Browns manage their rebuild, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to quietly work his way up the depth chart. As always, Sanders remains grounded in the face of adversity.
Thanks to a TikTok posted by his older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., we learned something fascinating about the rising star. Sanders has handwritten his sources of inspiration on his Nike football cleats.
The handwritten messages on Sanders' cleats include: love, hope, greatness, peace, Dolph, prosperity, focus, mom, impactful, unbeatable, HBCU, JSU, trinity, pastor, and aunties (a nod to his loyal fanbase of CU Aunties in Boulder, Colorado).
Sanders explained to his older brother in the video, "These are my everyday cleats, man." He added, "I got to have a lot of stuff that I got to play for nowadays, you know."
Sanders continues to wear the Nike Vapor Edge 360 DT Cleat in player-exclusive colorways. The model is a cleated version of his father, Deion Sanders' second signature training shoe (the Nike Air DT '96).
The cleats dropped in two general-release colorways in 2024 and now hover around $400 in adult sizes on sneaker resale websites. Unfortunately for football players, Sanders' Browns-inspired colorways have never hit shelves.
The Nike Air DT '96 and its cleated version had a nice run in 2024, and Nike has since moved back to Deion's first signature shoe - the Nike Air Diamond Turf in shoe and cleat form. Fans can shop Nike Deion footwear at Nike.com.
Before he was "Coach Prime," Deion earned the nickname of "Primetime" by dazzling baseball and football fans (sometimes in the same day) while wearing his signature Nike cleats. The two parties reunited in 2023, and the Nike Deion line has come roaring back.
Now, the future of the iconic footwear line lies in the hands of a rookie quarterback fighting for playing time. If the past is prologue, then Sanders and the family's signature Nike line will overcome all challenges to exceed the lofty expectations.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NFL and beyond.